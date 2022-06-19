Meta Launches Avatars Store, Will Sell Digital Clothing Items For Fb Users' Avatars

Facebook's parent firm Meta recently launched an online Avatars Store which comprises clothes and other accessories for users' digital avatars. Purchasing clothes for their avatars can give users a chance to express themselves in a better manner, it will also get in some money for the company. Keep reading to know more about the Meta Avatars Store and how it will sell digital clothing items to users.

Meta users will be able to buy digital designer clothing

On June 18, 2022, Mark Zuckerberg posted on his official Facebook account, stating, "We're launching our Avatars Store on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger so you can buy digital clothes to style your avatar." Adding to it, Zuckerberg mentioned that "Digital goods will be an important way to express yourself in the metaverse and a big driver of the creative economy." Furthermore, the CEO of Meta added that he is excited to add more brands and bring the experience to VR as well, including items from Prada, Thom Browne and Balenciaga.

Recently, Meta launched a feature that will allow users to create their digital avatars and use them across platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. Now, when users design their avatar, they want it to be the best version of themselves and hence, they might end up looking for exclusive clothing items for their avatar. The Meta Avatars Store will be available on Facebook, Instagram and Facebook Messenger, allowing users to spend real-world money to buy clothes in the digital world. In the beginning, the Meta Avatars Store will come out for users in the United States, Canada, Thailand and Mexico.

In related news, Horizon Home, Meta's social virtual reality place is coming out for Quest 2 users soon. Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on June 10, 2022, that Horizon Home will be a part of the new update for Quest 2. In a nutshell, Horizon Home will allow users to hang out with each other in a virtual environment.

Initially, users will be able to select from the available environment but after some time, users might be able to create their own virtual environment in Horizon Home. The feature is Meta's attempt to advance in the realm of virtual reality, as Zuckerberg strongly believes in technology. Find the video where Zuckerberg explains the feature attached below.