Microsoft announces end of support for Windows 8.1, advises users to upgrade to Windows 10

After bidding a farewell to Internet Explorer, Microsoft is planning to end support for Windows 8.1. A couple of days ago, the Redmond-based tech giant published a support page, announcing the end of support for Windows 8.1. Additionally, the company also mentioned ways in which users should upgrade their Microsoft 365 apps to enjoy continued services. Keep reading to know more about Windows 8.1 end of support date.

Windows 8.1 support ends in January 2023

As mentioned on the official support page, Microsoft will end support for Windows 8.1 on January 10, 2023, which is about six months from now. Additionally, Microsoft 365 Apps will no longer be supported on Windows 8.1 after the operating system reaches its end of support dates. The company is preparing to send notifications to users about the end of support and users on Windows 8.1 should see such reminders soon. To avoid performance and reliability issues, users are recommended to move to a newer version of Windows.

Microsoft mentions that "to main the reliability and stability of Microsoft 365, we strongly recommend you take advantage of the latest hardware capabilities by moving to a new PC with Windows 11." Adding to it, Microsoft says that "Today's computers are faster, more powerful, and sleeker - plus they come with Windows 11 already installed." However, there must be a significant number of users who simply cannot upgrade to a new PC at the given time.

Microsoft suggests that such users can upgrade to Windows 10 by purchasing and installing a full version of the software. Although, users should also keep in mind that Windows 10 will reach the end of support on October 14, 2025, which is about three years and four months from now. Hence, if someone's PC does not support the hardware requirements of Windows 11, upgrading to Windows 10 is still a viable option.

Microsoft introduces Defenders for individuals

In related news, Microsoft has launched Defender for individual subscribers of Microsoft 365, and hence, users from all the platforms including Windows, iOS, Android, and macOS will be able to use the service to protect their devices. Launching Defender, Microsoft said, "We must evolve our security solutions to meet unique customer needs at home and work by bringing together existing technologies in a new way. That is why we are introducing Microsoft Defender for individuals. It was built on our Microsoft Defender for Endpoint technology, leveraging the same trusted security that enterprises rely on."