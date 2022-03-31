Microsoft Build 2022 To Be Held In May, Company Starts Sharing Invites

Microsoft Build 2022 will be conducted in May. 2022. The Redmon-based company started sending invites for the event on Wednesday, March 30. While the event usually takes place in an offline mode, this year, it will be held virtually. At the event, Microsoft is expected to reveal exciting news for technology lovers and it could include information about Microsoft's upcoming products.

In the invite for Build 2022, Microsoft writes, "come together with peers and experts from May 24-26, 2-22, for an engaging experience around the latest in innovation and tools that will help you stay informed." Those who are interested in the event shall be able to register for the same in late April. There are no charges to register for the event.

Microsoft Build

For those catching up, Microsoft Build is a large event for developers and technology enthusiasts, just like Google's I/O and Apple WWDC. Such events are the platform where companies announce major changes or new tools and applications that it might have developed for users. In the past, Microsoft has focussed more on the developer community. However, this time, the company is expected to release information about major changes coming to Microsoft Teams and Windows 11.

Given the company's heightened interest in Metaverse, users might see a new Microsoft mixed reality headset this year. However, at this point, this is just a possibility. With the release of Windows 11, Microsoft took the leap of faith that it was planning for many years. While the new operating system is improving day by day, it will still take some time to get the majority of Windows 10 users to Windows 11.

Most recently, Microsoft announced that is it dropping the price of Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold membership in India. From now on, the services will be available for a lesser price in India. The prices have been dropped by almost 28% from the original rates. The price drop has been introduced according to the Indian market to gather more customers. Keep reading to know more about the Xbox Game Pass price cut.

The Xbox Game Pass new prices will surely attract more players to be paying customers. For instance, the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate used to cost Rs. 699 for one month, Now, it will cost Rs. 499 per month. Similarly, the PC Game Pass used to cost Rs. 489 - now it will cost Rs. 349. Stay tuned for more updates on Microsoft and other tech news.