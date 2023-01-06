Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Asks ChatGPT To Rank Mumbai Street Food; 'is Vada Pav Best?'

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella caught the attention of Indian food buffs as he tested the artificial intelligence-based chat robot ChatGPT this week by seeking feedback on Mumbai's street food. Nadella was speaking about the future of cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) at the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai when he decided to ask the robot to rank the street food of Mumbai to demonstrate if the AI-enabled chatbot interacted in a human-like manner.

Mumbai is known for its street food such as the pav bhaji, bhel puri, dahi puri, chaat, vada pav and more. Nadella, kicking off his visit to India by addressing a gathering of CEOs, spoke about food with ChatGPT.

The robot dialogue format makes it possible for it to answer questions just like humans, as well as admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests and more using Artificial Intelligence. Microsoft Chairman and Chief Executive Officer threw the first query to the ChatGPT as he asked about “the future of Mumbai." He also asked the bot where could on he find the best vada pav in Mumbai.

It’s fantastic to be back in India this week, meeting with so many innovators and changemakers, like these employees at @TheOfficialSBI who are using technology to make a difference at their organization – and across the country. https://t.co/kKmcySGQcu — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) January 4, 2023

Microsoft CEO on AI, economic progress, and growth of businesses in India

Addressing the summit, Nadella reinforced the digital imperative for every organisation, as he underscored how Microsoft Cloud can foster innovation, create broad economic progress, and accelerate the growth of businesses in India.

The CEO shared his vision for a tech-enabled India, saying technology can be foundational to scaling India’s digital journey and how Microsoft is innovating across the tech stack to support the country’s ecosystem of developers, startups and companies across every industry. He also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the government’s "deep focus" on sustainable and inclusive economic growth led by digital transformation.

Thank you @narendramodi for an insightful meeting. It’s inspiring to see the government’s deep focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth led by digital transformation and we’re looking forward to helping India realize the Digital India vision and be a light for the world pic.twitter.com/xTDN9E9VdK — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) January 5, 2023

Nadella asked ChatGPT whether vada pav was the best street food. He then told the audience that one of the most fantastic things about his trip into India that he's learning that it is not just "what’s happening in the top cities of the country, but what’s happening across all the cities in the country and how digital is playing a role.”

"Every knowledge worker is going to be and more creative, more expressive, and more productive," Nadella noted. He continued, that with the help of AI, every frontline worker will be able to do more knowledge work than they ever did.