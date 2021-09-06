Microsoft Edge 93's User Experience To Get A Notch Higher In Windows 10 & 11

Quick links:
Windows 11 is about to launch in less than a month and Microsoft is announcing a plethora of updates for improving user's experience. Most recently, Microsoft launched the Edge 93 browser, which comes with two new experimental features: a new menu design and improved scrollbars to bring the browser interface in line with the refined design language of Windows 11.
Microsoft has included support for Tab Groups, a feature that exists in the Google Chrome web browser and allows users to add related tabs in a tab group and access them all at once. The feature enables users to work efficiently and switch between tabs with a related purpose without wasting any time. It can be used to group work-related tabs under one group and tabs for personal browsing under another.
Video playback in Picture-in-Picture mode is another new feature that comes along with Microsoft Edge 93. Users will be able to see a toolbar allowing them to view the video in picture-in-picture mode. However, this feature is limited to Microsoft Edge users on macOS.
With the release of Microsoft Edge 93, the Redmond-based company is removing the large title bar while using vertical tabs. Users can enable the setting by going to edge://settings/appearance and then looking under Customize Toolbar for an option to hide or show the title bar.
As stated on the Microsoft website, "IE mode on Microsoft Edge will support "no-merge" behaviour. For an end-user, when a new browser window is launched from an IE mode application, it will be in a separate session, similar to the no-merge behaviour in IE11."
Microsoft Edge will support Initial Preferences in a limited number. The feature was previously called Master Preferences. Administrators will have control for this setting and can deploy it before a users open the Edge browser for the first time.
