Microsoft Edge 93's User Experience To Get A Notch Higher In Windows 10 & 11

Windows 11 is about to launch in less than a month and Microsoft is announcing a plethora of updates for improving user's experience. Most recently, Microsoft launched the Edge 93 browser, which comes with two new experimental features: a new menu design and improved scrollbars to bring the browser interface in line with the refined design language of Windows 11.

Microsoft Edge 93's new features

Microsoft has generated some excitement in the tech world after recently announcing the launch date for its Windows 11 operating system (OS). The OS is expected to charm users with a refreshed design language and several new features. However, the new OS that will hit markets on 5 October, will see some key Windows 10 features missing from its interface.

Image: microsoft.com