Microsoft Edge Secure Network provides up to 1GB of protected browsing

Microsoft has launched a VPN service for its browser. Called the Edge Secure Network, the service works like an in-built VPN that protects the user's identity while surfing through the internet. A few other browsers such as Mozilla and Google Chrome offer a paid VPN service to their users. Keep reading to know more about the Edge Secure Network, its features, and the data cap decided by the company.

In the official support post, Microsoft mentions "Edge helps you keep safe online. However, the networks you join may not be adequately secure." Adding to it, the Redmon-based company says "Microsoft Edge Secure Network can help you protect your device and sensitive data as you browse." The post also clarifies that Microsoft Edge Secure Network is a preview feature, implying that it is currently in development.

Microsoft Edge Secure Network features

The Microsoft Edge Secure Network encrypts users' internet connections to help them protect their data from hackers.

By encrypting the information that travels between a user's computer and servers, Microsoft Edge Secure Network helps prevent users' internet service providers from collecting their browsing data.

Like other virtual private networks, Microsoft Edge Secure Network also enables users to keep their location and IP address private.

Those who will sign into Microsoft Edge using their Microsoft Account will get 1GB of free data every month, which is not much but definitely something to get users started.

The company also mentions that Microsoft Edge Secure Network is provided in collaboration with Cloudflare. "Cloudflare is committed to privacy and collects a limited amount of diagnostic and support data acting as Microsoft’s data subprocessor in order to provide the services. Cloudflare permanently deletes the diagnostic and support data collected every 25 hours."

