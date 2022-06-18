Microsoft Launches Security Tool Defender For IOS, Mac, Android And Windows; Read Details

Microsoft has launched Defender for individual subscribers of Microsoft 365 and hence, users from all the platforms including Windows, iOS, Android and macOS will be able to use the service to protect their devices. Find more details about the Microsoft Defender here.

Microsoft introduces Defenders for individuals

Launching Defender, Microsoft said, "We must evolve our security solutions to meet unique customer needs at home and work by bringing together existing technologies in a new way. That is why we are introducing Microsoft Defender for individuals. It was built on our Microsoft Defender for Endpoint technology, leveraging the same trusted security that enterprises rely on." Adding to it, the Redmond-based company say "It joins our comprehensive set of security products and services as the newest member of our family of Microsoft Defender solutions and extends the protection already built into Windows Security."

What can Microsoft Defender do?

Users can manage their security protections and view security protections for everyone in their family, from a single easy-to-use, centralized dashboard.

Users can view their existing antivirus protection (such as Norton or McAfee). Defender recognizes these protections within the dashboard.

Extend Windows device protections to iOS, Android, and macOS devices for cross-platform malware protection on the devices that users operate the most.

Users will receive instant security alerts, resolution strategies, and expert tips to help keep their data and devices secure.

Microsoft bids farewell to Internet Explorer

In related news, Microsoft has bid farewell to Internet Explorer. The retiring of the Internet Explorer application will not affect "in-market Windows 10 LTSC or Server Internet Explorer 11 desktop applications and the MSHTML (Trident) engine," Microsoft said.

Sean Lyndersay, General Manager, Microsoft Edge Enterprise, in a blog post in May 2021, had announced that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge.

As Internet Explorer is retiring, netizens have filled the microblogging site with nostalgic posts and memes. IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals also took to its Twitter handle to react to the shutting down of Internet Explorer. A netizen wrote, "No more internet explorer, I remember having to ask my Mum if she needed to ring anyone before I dailed up the internet. How I miss that dial up sound."