Microsoft Launches Windows 11 Update To Fix Bugs In Snipping Tool, Touch Keyboard & More

Microsoft has launched a Windows 11 update to fix several in-built features that failed due to an expired certificate. The issues were discovered earlier last week wherein applications like Snipping Tool, touch keyboard, emoji panel and some more were not opening. Apparently, the issue was being caused by a digital certificate that expired on October 31, 2021. Since the update was not scheduled or planned by Microsoft, it is being called an Out-of-band update.

Microsoft took note of the issue in a previous support page that said, "Starting on November 1, 2021, some users might be unable to open or use certain built-in Windows apps or parts of some built-in apps. This is caused by an issue with a Microsoft digital certificate, which expired October 31, 2021." The applications that were affected by the issue were Snipping Tool, Accounts page and landing page in the Settings app (S mode only), Start Menu (S mode only), Touch Keyboard, Voice Typing, Emoji Panel and more.

Microsoft is releasing an Out-of-band (OOB) update (KB5008295) today to completely resolve a set of issues affecting the Snipping Tool, Touch Keyboard, some built-in apps and S Mode on Windows 11. https://t.co/8XaFZqRH3J — Windows Update (@WindowsUpdate) November 5, 2021

Microsoft Windows 11 KB5008295 update key improvements

Addresses a known issue that might prevent some users from opening or using certain built-in Windows apps or parts of some built-in apps. This issue occurs because of a Microsoft digital certificate that expired on October 31, 2021. Snipping Tool Touch Keyboard, Voice Typing, and Emoji Panel Input Method Editor user interface (IME UI) Getting started and Tips

Addresses a known issue that prevents the Start menu and Settings app from opening as expected (S-mode only).

Microsoft says on the official support page for the update that users must restart their systems after they apply the Windows 11 KB5008295 update. The update is available across the following channels: Windows Update or Microsoft Update, Windows Update for Business, Microsoft Update Catalog and Windows Server Update Services. Microsoft has acted at a quick pace to fix the issue with the new version of the Windows 11 operating system.

According to a report by The Verge, Microsoft started testing a fix for problems with Release preview and Beta testers of Windows 11 on November 4, 2021, and released the update on November 5, 2021. Those who are running the stable version of Windows 11 shall receive the update. Depending upon the update settings applied by a user, the update might download and install automatically as well.