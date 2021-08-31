Microsoft to end support Office Apps support on Chromebooks: Is there an alternative?

Chromebooks are a relatively new category of products that offers the form-factor of a laptop and the usability of Android applications. They run on Chrome OS, which is a light operating system developed using Chromium. While users can use the device for day-to-day tasks such as going through emails, browsing the internet, watching Netflix and attending video conferences, the Chromebooks are highly affordable as well. However, Chromebooks are about to bid goodbye to Microsoft's Office Apps for Android.

Chromebooks to lose Microsoft Suite of Android Apps

According to a recent report by About Chromebooks, Microsoft is ending support for Office Apps on Chromebook. Previously, a large number of users reported that they are getting in-app messages which suggested the same. The Android Apps for Microsoft suite will be pulled back starting September 18, 2021. As an alternative, users can work on the Microsoft 365 web-based applications, which include MS Word, Excel, OneNote, PowerPoint, OneDrive and Outlook. Do keep in mind that these web-based applications will not work when the device is not connected to the internet.

Will this affect the usability of Chromebooks?

Chromebooks are the alternative device for entry-level Windows laptops, and there are multiple reasons for the same. For instance, an entry-level Windows laptop costs almost twice a Chromebook. Secondly, Chromebook caters to the needs of those who wish to purchase a budget-friendly device for their day-to-day personal and professional commitments. That being said, the Microsoft Android Apps for Chromebooks already have a web-based alternative. Users might not be able to open Word or other documents offline, but that is the only caveat. Other features of the Chromebook will be intact.

How to run Microsoft Office web-based app on a Chromebook?

Open Google Chrome

Go to https://www.office.com

Sign-in to your Microsoft Account

That is it, the user can start working on the web-based application as soon as it opens

What are the advantages of purchasing a Chromebook?