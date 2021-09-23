MLN Price Prediction: Why is Enzyme Finance going down? Is MLN a good investment option?

The cryptocurrency industry is growing day by day in terms of popularity and people's interest. With an increasing number of investors looking forward to the digital coin trading systems, the market cap of several coins such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano has been constantly increasing. That being said, most of the digital assets have been affected by the recent market crash that took place on September 20 and 21.

MLN is an Ethereum-based digital token that powers Enzyme Finance, which was formerly known as Melon Protocol. Enzyme Finance aims to facilitate on-chain management of assets for decentralized finance systems. MLN allows users to explore, share and build decentralized finance systems or strategies, also called vaults Keep reading to know more about MLN price prediction, why is Enzyme Finance going down and is MLN a good investment?

MLN Price Prediction

While it is very difficult to predict the price of a cryptocurrency, there are some portals that do so with the help of various experts and complicated calculations. However, do keep in mind that the cryptocurrency market is highly volatile in nature, and hence a prediction might not be true in the case of market evaporation. The predictions keep changing as per the performance of cryptocurrency in recent days and other factors such as total market cap, circulation volume and more.

According to WalletInvestor, the price of Enzyme (MLN) will reach $201.972 in one year. Additionally, the portal also predicts that the price will rise up to $567.013 in the next five years.

According to Digital Coin Price, Enzyme MLN will rise up to $232.46 by the end of this year and up to $288.1 by 2022. Further, the portal also predicts the price to surge up to $440.85 by 2025.

According to gov.capital, the price of Enzyme (MLN) will increase up to $197.69 in one year.

Why is Enzyme Finance going down?

While compiling this report, the price of Enzyme (MLN) is $157,47, after a 19% decrease in the last 24 hours. Within seven days, the highest and lowest price of the cryptocurrency is $227.53 and $101.18 respectively. In the past, crypto enthusiasts have experienced sudden crashes when a coin's price increases at a high pace in a very short time. However, Enzyme (MLN) was at its all-time high on January 4, 2021, when its price touched $270.14. That being said, cryptocurrency seems to be affected by the recent market crash. While it was performing good during September 21 and 22, the coin must have been dumped by investors to square off profits.

Is MLN a good investment?

While the price of Enzyme (MLN) has gone down in the past 24 hours, it seems like the prices may surge back to a profitable stage by the end of this year. Considering the price predictions made by several portals, Enzyme (MLN) appears to be a good investment option in the long run, as it promises a 200% surge in the next five years. Keep reading to know more about the latest cryptocurrency news.

Image: Coinmarketcap.com