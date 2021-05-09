Mother's Day 2021: Google Doodle Dedicates Virtual Pop-up Card To Mothers Across The World

It's Mother's Day, and Google's homepage features an attractive doodle, which looks like an e-card, that users can send to their mothers via email or social media. The virtual card comes to the rescue during the Coronavirus pandemic when we all practice social distancing or are separated by miles due to a career or other duties. The physical distance between us, at least six feet or more, cannot prevent our hearts from remaining attached.

Google Doodle creates an adorable pop-up card

The doodle, created by Olivia When, is a heartfelt tribute to all mothers out there. Google has a great tradition of creating memorable doodles to commemorate important and historic events. Google created an interactive doodle that resembled a child's greeting card on Mother's Day 2021. The GOOGLE alphabets were written on coloured pieces of paper and taped to the wall with glittering tape in the doodle. When you push the play button, the two cards on the table become animated, with two smiley emoticons and red and yellow hearts appearing. The words 'Mother's Day 2021' appear on your phone when you move your mouse over the stop-motion artwork.

Olivia When doodles interactive Mother's Day card

Sharing the stepwise depiction of the creation of the card, the Google Doodle wrote in its blog, "Today’s Doodle is popping up to wish everyone a Happy Mother’s Day!" It added, "Check out some early sketches and a behind-the-scenes look at today’s stop-motion artwork by Doodler Olivia When."

Mother's Day is observed on the second Sunday of May in India and few other parts of the world. It is being celebrated on May 9, this year. Mother's Day is an occasion for us to express our gratitude to our mothers and express how much they mean to us. Make a card, bake a cake, or do something extra special to show your mother how much she means to you and how much you appreciate everything she does for you every day, while keeping social distancing rules in place.

Picture Credit: Google