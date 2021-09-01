Netflix India launches UPI Autopay feature for web and Android users, check how to enable

Popular OTT platform Netflix is launching support for UPI payments in India. Following the update, subscribers will be able to pay for their subscriptions using their UPI ID. The UPI Autopay feature will be available on Netflix.com and Netflix Android app, and both returning and new subscribers will be able to use it. Keep reading to know more about the Netflix UPI Autopay feature and how to change the payment method to UPI on Netflix.

UPI Autopay will be the second mode of payment on Netflix

According to the official payments portal of Netflix, the streaming service is "now accepting: @upi, @paytm" for monthly autopay. Upon changing the payment ID on Netflix, a new payment method will be applied to the user's next billing cycle. Previously, users in India were required to pay for the service using credit or debit cards from MasterCard, Visa, Diners Club and American Express only. UPI payments on Netflix is the second payment option provided by the OTT platform. However, users can also avail Netflix via telecom service providers who bundle OTT platforms in their plans. For reference, a UPI ID is a name or a phone number followed by '@' and the name of the UPI provider or bank.

In addition to UPI IDs, users can also pay using their PAYTM account. The UPI Autopay feature on Netflix supports repetitive transactions. Subscribers do not have to make payments manually and might be reminded by the application every month to update their payment details. One thing to keep in mind is that the Reserve Bank of India is about to implement new rules regarding recurring transactions from October 1, 2021. The central bank has also revised rules for saving user's card details from January 1, 2022.

How to change the payment method to UPI on Netflix?

Open Netflix

Open Profile

Go to the Account section

It will redirect to Netlix.com/youraccount

On the web page, find and click on Manage Payment Info

Click on Change Payment Method

A new option called UPI AutoPay will be available

Click on it and enter UPI ID on the screen that opens up

Click on Next and confirm the details

Check the UPI app for confirming the transaction

