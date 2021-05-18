Last Updated:

New Coin Listings On Binance: Here Are The Newly Added Crypto Coins & Tokens On Binance

New crypto coins and tokens are added to the Binance exchange every few days. Here is a compiled list of all the latest new coin listings on Binance.

Written By
Sakshat Kolhatkar
new coin listings on binance

IMAGE: BINANCE TWITTER


Binance is one of the biggest, if not the biggest crypto exchange in the world. In order to keep their customers satisfied and keep the crypto markets updated, Binance keeps adding new and emerging cryptocurrencies onto its platform. Binance has more than 500 cryptocurrencies for buying/trading on their platform, with new coins being added every few days. Here is the list of new cryptocurrency releases in 2021 that Binance has added to their platform for trading/buying. You can take a more detailed look at these listings on the official Binance blog here

 

New Coin Listings on Binance 

  • Binance has listed Arweave (AR)
  • Binance has listed GYEN
  • BTG, DEXE & SHIB Enabled on Binance Isolated Margin
  • Binance Futures launched - USDT-Margined ICP Perpetual Contracts with Up to 25X Leverage
  • Binance has opened Trading for Internet Computer (ICP)
  • Binance has listed List Internet Computer (ICP)
  • Binance Futures has launched USDT-Margined 1000
  • SHIB Perpetual Contracts with Up to 25X Leverage launched 
  • Binance has listed SHIBA INU (SHIB) in the Innovation Zone
  • BAKE & CFX Enabled on Binance Isolated Margin
  • TLM Enabled on Binance Isolated Margin
  • New Stock Tokens have been made available on Binance.com 
  • Binance has listed Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH)
  • Margin Trading for SOL & PUNDIX has been enabled on Binance
  • Binance Completes the FC Barcelona Fan Token Discount Sale and has opened trading for BAR
  • Binance has listed FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) in the Innovation Zone. Purchase BAR Tokens with BNB. 

About Binance 

Binance is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that was founded in 2017 with the purpose of encouraging investments into Altcoins. Since then, Binance has grown into one the biggest and most popular cryptocurrency exchanges on the planet.  Binance has been launched in many countries and is considered the premier crypto exchange in the world. Binance offers more than 500 cryptocurrencies and tokens that their users can buy or trade. Binance also has its own token called the Binance Coin (BNB) which can be used to buy sell tokens on the platform at lower fees. 

READ | Binance Vs Coinbase: Compare the two cyrptocurrency exchange platforms here

 

DISCLAIMER: The information provided on this website is for educational and entertainment purposes. The information provided on this websites does not constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Republic World does not recommend purchasing any cryptocurrency. Crypto markets are highly volatile and crypto investments are risky. Readers should do their own research on cryptocurrencies and consult their financial adviser before making any crypto investments. 

 

IMAGE: BINANCE TWITTER

READ | Binance vs Kraken: Which one is the better Crypto exchange for you? Find out
READ | Binance Coin price prediction in INR: How high will the price of BNB go in 2021?
READ | Binance vs WazirX: Find out which is the better crypto trading platform for you
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND