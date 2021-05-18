New Coin Listings On Binance: Here Are The Newly Added Crypto Coins & Tokens On Binance

Binance is one of the biggest, if not the biggest crypto exchange in the world. In order to keep their customers satisfied and keep the crypto markets updated, Binance keeps adding new and emerging cryptocurrencies onto its platform. Binance has more than 500 cryptocurrencies for buying/trading on their platform, with new coins being added every few days. Here is the list of new cryptocurrency releases in 2021 that Binance has added to their platform for trading/buying. You can take a more detailed look at these listings on the official Binance blog here.

Binance has listed Arweave (AR)

Binance has listed GYEN

BTG, DEXE & SHIB Enabled on Binance Isolated Margin

Binance Futures launched - USDT-Margined ICP Perpetual Contracts with Up to 25X Leverage

Binance has opened Trading for Internet Computer (ICP)

Binance Futures has launched USDT-Margined 1000

SHIB Perpetual Contracts with Up to 25X Leverage launched

Binance has listed SHIBA INU (SHIB) in the Innovation Zone

BAKE & CFX Enabled on Binance Isolated Margin

TLM Enabled on Binance Isolated Margin

New Stock Tokens have been made available on Binance.com

Binance has listed Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH)

Margin Trading for SOL & PUNDIX has been enabled on Binance

Binance Completes the FC Barcelona Fan Token Discount Sale and has opened trading for BAR

Binance has listed FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) in the Innovation Zone. Purchase BAR Tokens with BNB.

About Binance

Binance is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that was founded in 2017 with the purpose of encouraging investments into Altcoins. Since then, Binance has grown into one the biggest and most popular cryptocurrency exchanges on the planet. Binance has been launched in many countries and is considered the premier crypto exchange in the world. Binance offers more than 500 cryptocurrencies and tokens that their users can buy or trade. Binance also has its own token called the Binance Coin (BNB) which can be used to buy sell tokens on the platform at lower fees.

