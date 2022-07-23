NITI Aayog Launches E-AMRIT App To Increase Awareness About Electric Vehicles

The National Institution for Transforming India has announced E-AMRIT, which stands for Accelerated e-Mobility Revolution for India's Transportation, and the Report on Advanced Chemistry Cell Battery Reuse and Recycling Market in India. The initiatives were launched by COP 26 President Rt Hon’ble Alok Sharma, Hon’ble Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Mr Suman Bery, and CEO of NITI Aayog Mr Parameswaran Iyer.

E-AMRIT Mobile app

The e-AMRIT app offers users key information like engagement tools that enable them to assess the benefits of electric vehicles, determine savings and get all the information on developments in the Indian electric vehicle market and industry at their fingertips. The mobile app, which will be available on Google Playstore in the android version, is a follow-up to the e-AMRIT (www.e-amrit.niti.gov.in).

'Advanced Chemistry Cell Battery Reuse and Recycling Market in India'

The report on “Advanced Chemistry Cell Battery Reuse and Recycling Market in India” supported by the UK’s Green Growth Fund Technical Cooperation Facility, is aimed at promoting battery recycling of current and evolving battery technologies, and the battery supply chain as uptake of electric vehicles increase in India. The report highlights the crucial role of energy storage in accomplishing India's COP26 goals.

According to a press release posted by the Union Government, India is among the 42 readers to back and sign up for the UK's Glasgow Breakthroughs, launched at the COP26 climate summit. Further, India is among the co-convener of the Glasgow Breakthrough on Road Transport, which aims to promote ZEVs, including two and three-wheelers, cars, vans and heavy-duty vehicles and make them affordable and accessible. India is a part of the initiative along with the United States and the United Kingdom.

NITI Aayog has been collaborating with the UK government in the areas of e-vehicles, charging infrastructure and battery storage. Speaking during the launch, COP26 president highlighted: “India is the fifth largest and fastest growing vehicle market in the world, providing massive potential for electric vehicle uptake. The shift to Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEVs) is well underway and accelerating, creating 100,000s of new e-mobility jobs, driving down technology costs, ensuring the air we breathe is cleaner and reducing our reliance on imported fuels."

During the launch of the EV initiatives, NITI Aayog CEO highlighted that rapid development of the EV ecosystem, increased participation from the industry, international collaboration and supportive government policies, will bolster India’s EV adoption to grow exponentially over the next decade.