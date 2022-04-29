Nothing Launcher (Beta) Unveiled For Selected Smartphones; Check New Features Here

In March 2022, Carl Pei gave a sneak peek into the Nothing Phone (1) and the Nothing OS that would run on the smartphone. The founder of Nothing also mentioned that Android users will be able to experience the Nothing OS soon. On April 28, 2022, Nothing officially revealed the beta version of its smartphone operating system. It is available for download on the Google Play Store.

In the announcement email, Nothing mentions, "In March, we announced Nothing Phone (1) and promised to give you a taste of Nothing OS soon. That time is here." Adding to it, the company stated, "Nothing Launcher (Beta) lets Android users preview the unified design language of our OS, and features like Max Icons Max Folders, bespoke Clock & Weather widgets and Nothing Wallpaper & Style."

Nothing Launcher's features

Max Icons and Max Folders: users will be able to hold and press to enlarge app folders in individual apps, making them easy to see on screen.

Bespoke Clock & Weather widgets: Nothing mentions on the official website that "these widgets use the same dot matric front" as the company's logo.

Nothing Wallpaper & Style: Users will be able to update their smartphone's home screen with the Nothing wallpaper and a matching colour palette.

In addition to the aforementioned features, users get two additional wallpapers in the Launcher (Beta) and try the three custom ringtones.

How to download the Nothing Launcher (Beta)?

Head over to the Google Play Store and search for the Nothing Launcher (Beta) via Google Play Store.

Go to Settings > Apps > Default Apps > Default Home App

Select Nothing Launcher

As of now, the Nothing Launcher is available on selected smartphone models including the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22, Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 6. Additionally, the Nothing Launcher will also be available for OnePlus models in the coming days. While the company is yet to reveal any solid information about its smartphone, enthusiasts can download the Nothing Launcher and get a feel of what the operating system experience will be on the Nothing Phone (1).