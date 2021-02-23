Nureca IPO Allotment Status: How To Check Nureca IPO Allotment Status Online?

Nureca IPO allotment status will be finalised today that is Tuesday, February 23, 2021. The brokerages say that the listing on BSE and NSE will take place on February 26 that is Friday, and that will be the Nureca IPO allotment date. So, if you are wondering about IRFC IPO allotment status and how to check it online, then do not worry, here is all you need to do.

Nureca IPO allotment status

Investors can check the website of BSE or NSE website to check the allotment status. Last week from February 15 to February 17, Nureca IPO had shut down its subscription. However, the Rs 100-crore initial public offer (IPO) has experienced 39.92 times bids in the bracket of 3 days.

The Home healthcare and wellness brand Nureca IPO share allocation is said to be finalised today. All the investors who have sent application will be enabled to check the application status on the official website of BSE or NSE. The public issue was subscribed 166.58 times in the retail category, 3.10 times in the qualified institutional buyers' segment and 31.59 times in the non-institutional investors' category. The Nureca IPO price range is fixed between Rs 396 to 400 per share.

In the Nureca IPO Grey Market Premium, shares were trading in the price range between Rs 150 to 160 per share. The grey market is not an official measure of the market premium, but it is a fair indicator of demand for the shares in the market.

How to check Nureca IPO allotment status online?

Visit the website of the BSE or NSE website

On BSE, Select ‘Equity’

Then, from the dropdown, select the IPO [ Nureca Limited ].

Enter either PAN number, Application Number or DP Client ID of the Demat account to check the IRFC IPO allotment status.

Now, click on ‘Search’.

Please note the details will only be available once the shares are allotted.

About Nureca Healthcare limited

Nureca Limited was incorporated in November 2016 as a home healthcare and wellness products company. The organisation is known for selling its products on its official website, and through various e-commerce platforms, online distributors and retailers. It sells blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, thermometers, nebulisers, and self-monitoring glucose devices under the brand name Dr Trust.