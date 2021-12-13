Omicron: South Korea Develops 'molecular Diagnosis' To Detect COVID Variant In 20 Minutes

While the Omicron COVID-19 variant continues to spread, South Korean researchers have developed a molecular diagnostics technology that can detect the new strain within minutes. According to ANI, POSTECH announced that a research team led by Professor Lee Jung-wook of the Department of Chemical Engineering developed the molecular diagnostic technology that can detect the Omicron variant in just 20-30 minutes. The development has been completed and it is now expected to be commercialised.

According to POSTECH, the new technology can now distinguish mutations at the single-nucleotide base, therefore, it can detect 'Stealth Omicron', which is difficult to detect by PCR tests. The South Korean researchers said that molecular diagnostic technology is not a sequencing method that reads DNA or RNA sequences.

They explained that the existing technology screens only specific areas of the virus unlike the molecular diagnostic technology, was designed to cause nucleic acid-binding reactions only when the COVID-19 RNA exists, enabling rapid detection.

"I hope the disclosure of this technology will help us return to normal daily life as soon as possible," said Professor Lee. "We will try to quickly diagnose and respond to new variants that may come out after COVID-19," he added.

Professor Lee explained that Omicron has a strong signal for N genes in PCR but has a weak signal for S genes. He said that in the case of ‘Stealth Omicron’, both N and S genes are confirmed positive, making it difficult to distinguish from other strains. Lee said that the new technology works in different mechanisms from PCR, detecting the Omicron variant efficiently.

Molecular diagnostic tech can process over 125 samples in 30 mins

Further, according to POSTECH, the new molecular diagnostic technology can process more than 125 samples in 30 minutes, i.e., more than 250 samples per hour. Additionally, this technology does not need specialised equipment, thus can make diagnostic kits simple and easy.

South Korean researchers expect this new technology to respond quickly even if a new variant or virus pops up in the future. Currently, this technology has not yet been commercialised, however, it can be used as an auxiliary in current situations where the PCR test for Omicron has not been developed.

Professor Lee said, "I think this technology will be close to commercialization in the second half of next year after clinical trials. The reason why I disclose the technology is to share it with others to develop better technologies for overcoming COVID-19 and to allow underdeveloped countries also analyze COVID-19 variants."

(With inputs from ANI)