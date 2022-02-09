Puma Data Breach Affects Nearly Half Of Firm's Workforce After Kronos Ransomware Attack

Sportswear manufacturer Puma has reportedly suffered a data breach after the Kronos ransomware attack. The attackers stole the personal information of Puma employees and their dependents from the Kronos Private Cloud (KPC), Bleeping Computer reported. The data breach notification of Puma has been filed with several attorney general offices in February.

Following the attack, a Kronos customer affected in the incident told Bleeping Computer that they had to make use of paper and pencil to cut checks and monitor timekeeping. The letters have been sent to the victims of the data theft on February 3. In the letter, it is explained that Kronos was performing a comprehensive review of the affected environment to find whether personal information of several Puma employees was among the data that had been unauthorizedly accessed. Kronos on 7 January 2022 confirmed that some of the personal information was among the stolen data and Puma had been informed about the incident on 10 January 2022, as per the Bleeping Computer report.

No customer data affected

The data breach has not mentioned the number of Puma employees who have been affected by data-stealing during the attack, however, as per the report, almost half of its employees had been affected. The information regarding the stolen data had been provided to the Office of the Main Attorney General. According to the data shared with the Office of the Maine Attorney General, the ransomware attack led to the data theft of 6,632 people. The company has revealed that the documents stolen during the Kronos ransomware attack include Social Security Numbers in filings with the same office, as per the news report. The people affected by the data breach have been given two years of free Experian IdentityWorks membership, which includes credit monitoring, identify restoration and identity theft insurance. Kerstin Neuber, Puma's Senior Head of Communications has informed that no Puma customer data was affected in the data breach.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative