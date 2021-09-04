Qualcomm launches aptX Lossless, will offer high resolution wireless audio quality

Qualcomm aptX is a Bluetooth codec that is designed to deliver high-quality wireless audio. Recently, the company announced aptX Lossless Bluetooth codec, which promises 'CD-quality' audio through a wireless device, with a maximum bitrate of up to 1Mbit per second. The new wireless audio transmission technology will be supported and utilised by both headsets and source devices. Qualcomm claims that it is the most advanced Bluetooth transmission codec from them.

Qualcomm's aptX Lossless Bluetooth codec comes after Sony recently launched its LDAC Bluetooth codec. In comparison, Qualcomm's codec supports streaming audio up to 1000kbits per second, while Sony supports up to 990kbits per second. The San Diago based chipset manufacturer also says that the aptX Lossless Bluetooth codec is capable of delivering CD-quality audio at the resolution of 16-bits/44.1kHz. However, to achieve this level of audio quality, Bluetooth connection shall be very stable, with no to minimal interferences in the environment. Qualcomm says that the bitrate is variable and scales down to 140kbits per second in environments with high interference.

"Lossless audio means mathematically bit-for-bit exact, with no loss of the audio file and up to now the necessary bit rate to deliver this over Bluetooth has not been available. With many leading music streaming services now offering extensive lossless music libraries, and consumer demand for lossless audio growing, we’re pleased to announce this new support for CD lossless audio streaming for Bluetooth earbuds and headsets which we plan to make available to customers later this year," said James Chapman in a press releaase, Vice President and General Manager at Qualcomm Technologies International.

Since Qualcomm aptX is available to a wider group of manufacturers, a lot of firms can include the codec with their wireless headphones or truly wireless earphones. In general, the codec will offer better sound quality than Qualcomm aptX. As of now, Qualcomm aptX is present on a number of Android smartphones and Windows desktops. Companies such as Sennheiser, Anker, Sony and others support aptX Adaptive, the current standard Qualcomm codec. The codex will be available in audio products from late 2021 or early 2022, depending upon region and availability.

