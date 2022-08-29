Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 specifications leaked online, might launch soon

Qualcomm might launch yet capable chipset for entry-level Android smartphones, called Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. It would come as the successor to the multiple Snapdragon 600 series processors that are out there. Keep reading to know more about the leaked Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 specifications.

Known tipster Evan Blass has posted a screenshot of the specifications of Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 on Twitter. As per the screenshot, the processor will come with Qualcomm Adreno GPU and Qualcomm Kyro CPU. Further, the Snapdrago 6 Gen 1 SoC will feature a Qualcomm Hexagon processor that includes a fused AI accelerator.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC specifications

Further, the mid-range processor could come with a 5G Modem-RF system that supports both 5G mmWave and sub-6 GHz networks. Other wireless networks include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 with LE Audio and support for Qualcomm aptX voice and apTx Lossless audio codecs.

As far as the image processor is concerned, the chipset may feature Qualcomm Spectra Image Signal Processor that supports up to 108MP photographs and 4K HDR video capture (30 fps)+ 48MP photo capture. Last but not the least, the processor may also support FHD+ displays with a 120Hz refresh rate.

From what it looks like, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC could be used on entry levels smartphones that are priced between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 25,000. Once the processor is officially released, companies like OnePlus, Realme, Vivo, and even Samsung should launch smartphones based on it.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 will come after Snapdrago 7 Gen 1 announced recently

Recently, Qualcomm announced another mid-range chipset called the Snapdrago 7 Gen 1. It comes as the successor to Snapdragon 778G 5G processor launched last year. It is based on 4nm architecture, features the new Adreno Frame Motion Engine for up to 20% faster graphics rendering and can process images with up to 200MP resolution.

Users will also be able to record videos in up to 4K HDR resolution. Additionally, the processor comes with Snapdragon X62 5G modem for faster mobile internet. Qualcomm mentioned that the processor will be adopted by leading brands like Xiaomi and Oppo. It is important to mention that the company did not mention Samsung as a brand that will adopt its new chipsets, while some of Samsung's best-selling devices already come with Snapdragon chipsets.