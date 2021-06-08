Reddit, Twitch And Other Major Websites Go Down; Users Flock To Twitter To Share Memes

Many internet users from around the world recently complained about websites such as Amazon, Twitch and Reddit being down for some amount of time. Many users in India also faced the issue and took to Twitter to express the same. As per a report, the outage started around 5:30 AM ET and a large number of sites like CNN, New York Times, The Guardian and Financial Times were also down. Read on to know why all these websites went down and how people reacted on social media to websites not working.

Websites not working as Fastly CDN provider faces issues.

We identified a service configuration that triggered disruptions across our POPs globally and have disabled that configuration. Our global network is coming back online. Continued status is available at https://t.co/RIQWX0LWwl — Fastly (@fastly) June 8, 2021

As per The Verge, the global blackout of these websites seems to have been caused by an outage at Fastly, which is a US-based cloud computing service provider that powers a content delivery network (CDN). This Fastly CDN service is used by all the above-mentioned websites, so when the Fasty CDN service went down, these websites suffered downtime around the world. Fastly confirmed on Twitter that they were facing problems and were investigating the issue. Whenever users visited the websites they were faced with 'Error 503 service unavailable'. As Reddit and Twitch were down, their users flocked to Twitter to complain and post memes.

Reddit Down, Twitch Down; users post memes on Twitter

Reddit is a popular social media forum used by millions of users every day. Reddit is used by Redditors (Reddit users) to post memes, know the news, discuss their interests. Over the past few months, Reddit has been in the news because of the subreddit r/WallSteetBets, which are the centre of the GME and AMC squeeze. Twitch is arguably the world's most popular streaming website, where millions of viewers tune in to watch their favourite streamers live. As these websites went down, users took to Twitter to post memes about the downtime. You can take a look at some of the memes embedded here.

REDDIT'S DOWN?? BUT I NEED TO PROCRASTINATE pic.twitter.com/eDWSAKJf0W — L (@PotatoApe) June 8, 2021

Stackoverflow, Twitch & Reddit are down all the same time wow pic.twitter.com/KeAoVhLcXs — Pheonixmaster1 (@Pheonixmaster1) June 8, 2021

This is fine, everything is fine pic.twitter.com/crJa6QLcWA — 💀𝖂𝖗𝖆𝖎𝖙𝖍 𝕰𝖓𝖊𝖗𝖌𝖞 Ted (@TedtheWraith) June 8, 2021

This is it. The world is coming to an end.



REDDIT IS DOWN. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. REDDIT IS DOWN. I REPEAT. REDDIT IS DOWN!!! pic.twitter.com/d2cDjqE8bF — Zakwan Khidzir (@zakwan_khidzir) June 8, 2021

Reddit, Twitch, Twitter, Amazon everything is down, I think the anonymous group is getting bored and doing something for fun. pic.twitter.com/G4tUlqNiyS — Mia🌸👻 (@notyaregularhoe) June 8, 2021

A global websites' outage like this is quite rare and happens very rarely. People from many countries around the world reported on the issue. The internet service 'Down Detector' received many complaints about websites not working. As per Down Detector websites such as Google Search and Drive, CNN, HBO Max, Hulu, Shopify, and Vimeo were also part of the global website outage. However, the issue seems to have since been resolved, as most websites have become functional once again.

