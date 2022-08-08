Reliance Jio forays into gaming, releases JioGamesWatch streaming service

Reliance Jio has come up with a new games streaming platform called JioGamesWatch. It is available as a part of the JioGames application. The company claims that JioGamesWatch provides an immersive game streaming experience. With the streaming platform, Reliance forays into the Indian gaming industry, which has shown some real potential in the past couple of years.

JioGamesWatch will stream games live

The JioGames' app description on the Google Play Store mentions "We have 500+ game streamers and content creators on our gaming platform who share videos from top games like Among Us, GTA 5, Valorant, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), Free Fire MAX, Chess, Pokemon Unite, Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, FIFA 22, Minecraft, CS:GO, Forza, Fortnite." Further, the description says that users can also enjoy live streams of top esports tournaments powered by JioGames where gamers, enthusiasts, and professional esports athletes from around the world will participate

In a press release, Jio says that "The platform has set its sights on empowering and enabling creators to go live, with any device, under low latency, and showcase the best of their content to millions of viewers." The JioGamesWattch supports cross-platform functionality and users will be able to stream content on their Jio set-top-box, Andoird smartphone or iPhone. As far as stream quality is concerned, users will be able to stream in HD and FHD resolutions.

The platform will allow viewers to subscribe to their favourite creators, who in turn will be able to engage with their viewers via eSports events. As of now, the game streaming service from one of the largest telecom players in India remains to be free, both for viewers and creators. Further, the service is accessible via the JioGams app, which is available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Stay tuned for more updates about the JioGamesWatch service and other tech news.