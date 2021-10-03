Samsung starts removing ads from stock applications in smartphones, Korean users report

Samsung seems to have removed the ads that the company used to show in Samsung branded applications such as Samsung Weather and Samsung Pay. These ads were degrading the user experience and customers all around the world have been criticizing them. While the ads can increase the application's loading time, they might also be irrelevant at times, annoying the user with unnecessary information.

While ads might be a source of income for smartphone manufacturers, they degrade the user experience while navigating the smartphone. Generally, these in-built ads in Samsung's apps are in the form of banners or graphics, which takes more time to load from the Internet as they keep changing, this, in turn, causes a delay in application load time. Additionally, the ads annoy users by distracting them. While such a problem also exists with companies such as Xiaomi, which heavily advertise their products and services on their budget smartphones, users with Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy S21 series also experiences the same issue.

Samsung starts removing ads from stock applications

The removal of ads from Samsung's applications was first reported by users in Samsung's Community Forum in South Korea. The changes were also stopped by publications such as 9to5Google and Tizenhelp. The changes will be applied to Samsung's apps in other regions as well. Users in South Korea have reported that the Samsung Pay and Samsung Health apps are now running completely ad-free. In future, more stock applications from Samsung will be ad-free.

Previously, Samsung was reported to be planning to remove the ads from their user interface due to the increasing criticism, and to improve the user experience. The reports about Samsung's intentions to do surfaced in August 2021, and now there are reports about implementations of the same. Republic World informed readers about the same in a report dated August 20, 2021. Users have reported on several social media platforms the various types and sizes of advertisements that are displayed by Samsung, including text-based notifications, image-based ads or ones that cover up a third of the total screen size. Stay tuned for more updates about Samsung and other technology news.

(Image: Unsplash)