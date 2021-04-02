Satellites, Space Debris Posing Threat To Astronomical Observations: Experts

Artificial satellites and space debris, orbiting the Earth can increase the brightness of the night sky and ultimately hinder astronomers’ ability to make observations of our universe, experts have said. In their latest paper, researchers in Britain asserted that space junk not only poses a threat of collision and destruction but also jeopardises humankind’s exposure to celestial objects. Writing in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, they described that the space debris often reflects and refracts sunlight, sometimes making them appear as streaks in observations made by ground-based telescopes.

“Because the streaks are often comparable to or brighter than objects of astrophysical interest, their presence tends to compromise astronomical data and poses the threat of irretrievable loss of information,” the team explained in the paper. READ | Sierra Nevada Corp. unveils space station plans

Space Debris or Space Junk is any piece of machinery or debris left by humans in space. It ranges from gigantic satellites to parts of rockets to junk discarded by the International Space Station (ISS). As per a report by the European Space Agency (ESA), there are over 9,200 tonnes of space debris/Satellites in Earth’s orbit at present.

Credits: RAS

Additionally, the experts also emphasised that the impact of space debris could be higher for some earthbound telescopes like those with low sensitivity detectors. “When imaged with high angular resolution and high sensitivity detectors, many of these objects appear as individual streaks in science images. However, when observed with relatively low-sensitivity detectors like the unaided human eye, or with low-angular-resolution photometers, their combined effect is that of a diffuse night sky brightness component, much like the unresolved integrated starlight background of the Milky Way,” experts wrote in the paper.

Space Cleanup

Last month, Astroscale, a Japanese startup, launched a satellite that will find and retrieve used satellites and other space debris, ushering in a new age of sustainable space travel. A commercial satellite operator's six-month demonstration project is the first of its kind. Additionally, the EU also comissioned Clearspace-1, which is scheduled to launch in 2025, making it the first space mission to eliminate debris from orbit. The mission will be financed by a service contract with a private consortium led by a startup to help develop a new market for in-orbit servicing and debris removal.

Image Credits: NASA