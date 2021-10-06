Siacoin Price Prediction: Is SC A Good Investment? Check Current Rate, Key Details

Several users have started investing in the cryptocurrency market after its instant growth in 2021. Users have started investing in various currencies like Dogecoin, Win and now Siacoin in hopes to maximise their profits. Siacoin is a popular Altcoin and one of the most prominent cryptocurrencies existing in the market currently. An altcoin is basically a type of decentralised cloud storage platform that has been secured by blockchain technology. It runs on its own network called Sia which is the source of its title, Siacoin. The coin was first introduced by David Vorick and Luke Champine from Nebulous incorporation back in 2013.

Is SC a good investment?

According to the information taken from Coinmarketcap, Siacoin managed to gain popularity amongst the crypto industry at the end of August 2015. Its starting value was about $0.000042. According to CoinDesk, the ongoing price of Siacoin is $0.018657 and it seems that its price has been in the same ballpark for the last 2 years. So if you are looking for a currency with high returns, then Siacoin is not really a good investment for you. But if you want to invest in a cheap yet reliable cryptocurrency, then Siacoin might be the best option for you. Currently, the coin has seen a noticeable rise in its price, but it is not certain why is Siacoin going up?.

Siacoin key details

Token: SC

Price: $ 0.0197

Market cap: &$915.36M

Circulating Supply: $ 49,076,145,000.0000

Trading Volume : $ 230,898,304.0000

All time high: $ 0.0929 on January 6, 2018

All time low: $ 0.0000 on December 28, 2015

Siacoin price prediction

Keep in mind that crypto markets are very unpredictable and readers first consider looking at the Price Predictions on the internet. As per the capitaltcoin.com website, the price of Siacoin is expected to be up to $0.05 which is a 33 per cent jump from its ongoing price. But keep in mind that this is just a prediction and one should invest only after doing their own research as the crypto markets can be highly volatile. Users can log on to any popular exchange platforms like Binance, Coinbase and WazirX to buy cryptocurrency online.

Image: Shutterstock