Siri Harry Potter Commands: Make Your IPhone Do Magical 'Harry Potter' Spells

Harry Potter is possibly the most popular wizard among the folks at Hogwarts and among the muggles. Recently, the cast of Harry Potter came together for reliving their magical time and celebrate the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts. The special show was aired for Harry Potter fans on January 1, 2022, and it is also available to watch on the Indian OTT platform, Amazon Prime. Howe ver, as Harry Potter has been enjoying the reunion, they have recently found out that they can perform magical spells on their iPhones.

Know more about how to use Harry Potter spells on an iPhone.

For performing magic on iPhones, users need to speak specific Harry Potter spells to the iPhone's voice assistant, Siri. For the Siri Harry Potter spells to work, a user needs to first activate Siri by either using the voice command or by pressing the home button(older iPhones), or as Apple suggests on its official website, "press the Side button, then immediately make your request." Find the magical Siri Harry Potter spells below.

How to use Harry Potter spells - Lumos and Nox on iPhone?

Remember the popular Harry Potter spell that created a rather small ball of light for illuminating the surroundings? Yes, the spell was "Lumos." However, in the world of muggles where all Harry Potter fans have not learnt how to do magic yet, they still have access to iPhones. So, activating Siri and then saying Lumous will light up one's surroundings with the help of the iPhone's torch, allowing Harry Potter fans to relive the magical moments. The Siri Harry Potter flashlight spell actually works Similarly, if one wishes to close the flashlight, activating the Siri voice assistant and saying "Nox" will do the trick.

Additionally, users who want to set up their own Siri Harry Potter commands can do so by heading over to the Shortcuts feature found on iOS. Therein, users can create their own Siri Harry Potter commands by tapping on the '+' symbol in the upper-right corner of the interface, filling in the name of the shortcut and then tapping on 'add action'. Selecting an action from the list of available options will set up the spell. Stay tuned for more iPhone related updates.