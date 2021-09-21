SLP Price Prediction: Why Is Smooth Love Potion SLP Going Down? Check Details

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is another cryptocurrency that has taken the fall in the last few days. The token has plunged by almost 12 per cent in the last 24 hours and is trading at USD 0.06 as of 3 PM, Tuesday. Ranked at 339, the coin’s market cap of USD 127,553,101 has also been on a gradual decline. The price was trading at its maximum of USD 0.07 recently, however, the first big descent was soon to follow as the coin went down to USD 0.062 when the market cap was still at USD 134,099,726.

Why is Smooth Love Potion SLP coin going down?

A digital asset that was formed as an altcoin, SLP is not the strongest of cryptocurrencies. Reports of SLP price prediction next week have suggested that the coin might take a further plunge as the cryptocurrency market as a whole has been on fall lately. From Ethereum to Cardano (ADA), all major coins have been in a slump forcing other coins to follow the trend. However, SLP could be one surprise coin in the market as it is an in-game currency that has a rising following.

Everybody loves getting some SLPs 👀 https://t.co/kAhbJ54JzQ — Smooth Love Potion (@SmallLovePotion) June 30, 2021

SLP price prediction 2021

Only a week ago, the price of the coin was rapidly increasing. Market observers and investors had predicted a continued rally to almost USD 0.11 by the end of the year. However, this seems highly unlikely in the current scenario. USD 0.08 seems like a break-even point for the coin for 2021, as seen by investors after the current fall.

SLP price prediction 2022

Investors had earlier claimed that the coin will set its all-time high by 2023 reaching USD 0.15. Some reports even suggested USD 0.2 price. However, the coin is more probable to end up at around USD 0.10 by the end of 2022.

What Is Smooth Love Potion?

SLP tokens is a crypto coin that can be earned by playing the Axie Infinity game. The coin is replacement for experience points, however, is listen on some of the major exchanges. The in-game coins can be used to breed new digital pets that are known as Axies. A new player will need to win at least 15 competitions in order to collect enough tokens to start breeding in the game, and buying the coin from the open market is an easier way for gamers.

Image: Unsplash