Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus Could Be Delayed Due To Strict Lockdown In China: Reports

Qualcomm is said to be working on its new flagship processor. Taking over from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the new processor will be called Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus. Additionally, the upcoming mobile processor could also be manufactured in TSMC's foundries, instead of being built by Samsung. While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus was supposed to be launched in May, it looks like the launch has been delayed by the company.

According to Digital Chat Station, Qualcomm won't launch the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus this month. Instead, the processor will be launched in the second half of the year. The reason behind the delay is the strict lockdown situation in China. In the last few weeks, the country has witnessed the worst outbreak of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, a lot of factories and research centres have been closed.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra could be the first smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus

Apart from this, Digital Chat Station has also stated that the first smartphone to come with Qualcomm's new flagship processor might be the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. It is important to mention that the Motorola Edge 30 Pro was the first smartphone in the world to launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Both the processor and the smartphone might come out in the second half of 2022.

Reports suggest that Snapdragon will improve the graphics performance, heat management and processing capabilities of the processor. As a result, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus could be a significant improvement over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Additionally, Qualcomm might choose TSMC over Samsung to manufacture these processors with a better output rate and fabrication technology.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was the company's flagship mobile processor for 2022. However, it did not solve the overheating issues with Snapdragon 888 and 888+. To fix the overheating issues, manufacturers tried to clock down the chipset as well but that did not work out. Hence, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ is expected to fix these issues. More updates on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus are expected.