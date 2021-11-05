Snipping Tool Not Working In Windows 11? How To Fix Snipping Tool Error On Microsoft's OS?

Windows 11 users have been facing some issues with a few built-in applications that come along with the new operating system. Apart from it not being installable in a host of PCs, depending on your processor configuration, etc. Apparently, the Snipping Tool, along with other features such as a touch keyboard, is not available for quite a few Windows 11 users due to an expired certificate. While the company has tried to fix the problem with the help of a patch, it has not been able to completely resolve the issue. Read more about the Windows 11 Snipping tool error.

As mentioned in the official support document released by Microsoft, "Starting on November 1, 2021, some users might be unable to open or use certain built-in Windows apps or parts of some built-in apps. This is caused by an issue with a Microsoft digital certificate, which expired October 31, 2021." The applications that are affected by the issue include Snipping Tool, Accounts page and landing page in the Settings app (S mode only), Start Menu (S mode only), Touch Keyboard, Voice Typing, Emoji Panel and more.

How to fix the Snipping tool error in Windows 11?

Microsoft mentions a workaround for the issue, which does not appear to rectify the core problem, i.e. issue with the Microsoft Digital certificate, which expired October 31, 2021. Microsoft has asked users to use the Print Screen tool on their keyboard and paste the required screenshot directly into the document. If the user wishes to edit the screenshot, they can paste it into Paint and crop or add text. As a next step to rectify the Snipping tool error, Microsoft says "We are working on a near term resolution for the Snipping Tool and the S mode issues and will provide an update when available."

Those who have not received a Windows 11 upgrade option on their systems shall be on the lookout this week, as Microsoft is pushing the OS to more existing systems. To check whether there is an update available for a system, open Settings, head over to Update and Security. If the system supports Windows 11 and Microsoft has released an update, it will reflect in this section and can be downloaded and installed.

How to download Windows 11?