'Spider-Man No Way Home': AMC Theatres, Sony To Offer 86,000 NFTs To Early Ticket Buyers

Spider-Man: No Way Home has become one of the most hyped Marvel movies ever. Most recently, a cinema theatre chain in North America called AMC Theatres has announced that it will be gifting NFTs to members enrolled in the loyalty program, for booking advance tickets to the upcoming movie, Spider-Man No Way Home. The movie is releasing on December 16, 2021, in North America.

The membership programs include AMC Stubs Premiere, AMC Investor Connect and AMC Stubs A-List. AMC Theatres has announced that 86,000 NFTs will be given away during the celebration of Sony and Marvel's new movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home. For those catching up, an NFT is a non-fungible or non-replaceable digital entity that is built on the blockchain. Each NFT is completely unique and hence has its own value.

Spider-Man No Way Home early ticket orders to get NFT as gift

The NFT's that will be given away by AMC Theatres are designed by Cub Studios, which is a British Academy Film Awards and Lovie awards winner. The UK-based animation studio has designed over 100 different NFTs for gifting to AMC Theatres' loyal customers. The NFTs will get gifted tickets that are purchased in advance for the December 16 show of Spider-Man: No Way Home in all AMC Theatres in the US. However, since there are only 86,000 NFTs, they might run out soon.

There are certain conditions for redeeming the NFTs. Firstly, the tickers shall be ordered by members of AMC's loyalty programs that are mentioned above and have to be ordered from the official website or the mobile application. Additionally, those ordering the tickets must have their AMC Stubs registered number linked with the order. While arriving at the theatre, respective customers would also have to get their tickets scanned. If the ticket is refunded or the seats are not occupied in the movie theatres, the NFTs will not be gifted.

It is important to note that the offer is only for the residents of the United States and the loyal customers of AMC Theatres. It is not valid across any cinema chain in India. Those who are able to meet all the conditions shall be able to redeem their NFT on a website called WAX, which is an efficient blockchain network. Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to release in cinemas on December 16, 2021, in India.

(Image: Twitter/@spidermanmovie)