Squid Game Crypto Coin Soars Above $175 Market Cap; Here's All You Need To Know

Inspired by Netflix's popular show Squid Game, its crypto coin is now out in the market and is trading at $2.35 followed by a market capitalisation of above $175 million. With such huge numbers, the Squid Game crypto coin is currently trending among traders.

A day earlier, the SQUID was trading at less than $1, however, now within a fraction of a day, it is currently trading above $2 with a huge market capitalisation. Further joining other meme coins, SQUID coin has witnessed jaw-dropping growth in very little time. Read on to know more about the trending crypto coin.

All about SQUID Game crypto coin

Launched as an exclusive coin of the Squid Game Project on Binance Smart Change, the coin opened its presale on October 20, 2021, and was sold out in a single second.

Meanwhile, the game project is a crypto play-to-earn platform that provides multiple rounds of games to the traders as shown in the Netflix show. The online tournament is yet to be launched and will be soon launched in the month of November.

As a part of it, there will be six rounds of games which provides several advantages unlike the limitations shown in the fictional show. It states that more than one person can win the online tournament followed by no deadly consequences. Also, there is no fixed grand prize.

According to the Squid Game's whitepaper, the rest conditions presented for the participants say that they will need to use Squid tokens for participating.

Details about Squid game cryptocurrency at 9:02 AM

Squid game coin is ranked at #2847

Squid game coin price is trading at $2.76

The squid game crypto market cap is not available at this moment.

The fully diluted market cap stands at $216,883,543

CoinMarketCap issues warning regarding Squid Game coin

Notably, according to CoinMarketCap, there have been multiple reports of users not being able to sell their Squid game crypto tokens through the exchange Pancakeswap. There has been no clarification regarding the same but the Squid's whitepaper does suggest that it has an anti-dumping technology that prevents the sale of the coins unless the participants meet certain conditions.

Image: Unsplash/Twitter/@Netflix