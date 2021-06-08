Tesla CEO Elon Musk Shares Meme On Uninstalling Skype, Netizens Say 'it's Undeletable'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is quite active on social media recently, shared a funny meme about the video conferencing app, Skype. The meme depicts Skype as an uninvited guest who wants to stay in the house despite the homeowner throwing it out repeatedly. The meme created a buzz as netizens found it quite relatable.

Elon Musk shares meme about Skype

Musk on June 6 tweeted a meme on uninstalling Microsoft owned video calling service Skype. The meme shows Skype as an unwanted guest, who repeatedly tries to come into the house while the house owner throws him out of the house. The text on the meme shows that person is trying to uninstall Skype on the computer but Skype still sneaks into the house. The video conferencing application which was once popular has got many competitors in the market which include Zoom, Google Meet etc. Take a look at the post.

Musk's post has got more than 292K likes and 19K retweets. Netizens took to the comments section to express their views. Some of the users even agreed with Musk's view that it was impossible to remove Skype. One user commented, "I’m just waiting for the meme’s that trigger." Another user commented, "True- there is no way on earth to remove Skype". Another individual commented, "same thing with facebook, i've never touched f.b in my life and yet it constantly stalks me within my device." Check out some user reactions.

OMG - I literally uninstalled Skype THIS MORNING. Life is better now. But I think your tweet is my ghost of Skype. 😂 👻 — Kelly Ann Collins (@itskac) June 6, 2021

True - there is no way on earth to remove Skype. — MartyParty (@martypartymusic) June 6, 2021

finally a meme i can laugh at without the fear of losing money xD — Abraham de la Melena (@AbrahamMelena) June 6, 2021

same thing with facebook, i've never touched f.b in my life and yet it constantly stalks me within my device. — some catboy (@unerdyneko) June 7, 2021

A few days back, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to his official Twitter handle to share what he described as a photograph that 'summed up his childhood’. The image featured a Shiba Inu dog that represents the cryptocurrency DogeCoin. The billionaire boss has been a longstanding supporter of the meme-based token. Musk wrote, “Discovered this pic of me as a toddler.” Shortly, the Tesla (TSLA) CEO roiled the cryptocurrency market value as Dogecoin soared over 30 per cent and was up over 14 per cent on Thursday.

Found this pic of me as a child pic.twitter.com/hUEKluRAdP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2021

IMAGE: Skype/Twitter/AP