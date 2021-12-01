Last Updated:

Tesla Cyberwhistle: Elon Musk Mocks Apple Cloth, Launches $50 'Cybertruck Shaped Whistle

Taking a dig at Apple’s so-called $19 polishing cloth, Musk unveiled the $50 cybertruck replica design whistle which he described as a 'premium product'

Zaini Majeed
Tesla

Mocking the $19 ‘overpriced’ Apple Polishing Cloth launched at the firm’s October special event and still selling, Elon Musk’s electric motor company Tesla on Tuesday introduced a new, equally expensive accessory—“Cyberwhistle”. As he announced the launch of the EV firm’s minimalist product for final sale in the United States, SpaceX and Hyperloop’s founder Musk welcomed his followers to apparently “blow the whistle on Tesla” in a Twitter post. The limited-edition ‘cyberwhistle’ is inspired by Tesla’s high performance, utility friendly, and versatile Cybertruck popular on the market for its impenetrable exoskeleton, eye-catching design, and endurance. 

Elon Musk on Apple cloth

Taking a dig at Apple’s so-called polishing cloth, Musk unveiled the USD50 replica design cyberwhistle with a sarcastic jibe: “Don’t waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth,” and instead “buy our [Tesla’s] whistle instead.” Musk took a swipe at the ‘costly’ $19 ‘sold out’ polishing cloth of Apple, telling fans that investing on the whistle was in fact a better option. Users swarmed Musk's post to express their opinion. 

A 'premium collectible' that users can buy using 'Apple pay' 

Tesla’s cyberwhistle is a "premium collectible” and has been manufactured from medical-grade stainless steel with a polished finish. The company describes that the accessory has added versatility due to an integrated attachment feature. It remains unclear if the cyberwhistle dons the exact same damage tolerance as Musk’s Cybertruck. But interestingly, users can use Apple Pay upon checkout whilst making a purchase. Musk, who famously takes two potshots at Apple, earlier in July derided Apple at quarterly earnings conference calls for using excessive cobalt in their devices than used in Tesla’s electric cars. 

