Tesla Cyberwhistle: Elon Musk Mocks Apple Cloth, Launches $50 'Cybertruck Shaped Whistle

Mocking the $19 ‘overpriced’ Apple Polishing Cloth launched at the firm’s October special event and still selling, Elon Musk’s electric motor company Tesla on Tuesday introduced a new, equally expensive accessory—“Cyberwhistle”. As he announced the launch of the EV firm’s minimalist product for final sale in the United States, SpaceX and Hyperloop’s founder Musk welcomed his followers to apparently “blow the whistle on Tesla” in a Twitter post. The limited-edition ‘cyberwhistle’ is inspired by Tesla’s high performance, utility friendly, and versatile Cybertruck popular on the market for its impenetrable exoskeleton, eye-catching design, and endurance.

Elon Musk on Apple cloth

Taking a dig at Apple’s so-called polishing cloth, Musk unveiled the USD50 replica design cyberwhistle with a sarcastic jibe: “Don’t waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth,” and instead “buy our [Tesla’s] whistle instead.” Musk took a swipe at the ‘costly’ $19 ‘sold out’ polishing cloth of Apple, telling fans that investing on the whistle was in fact a better option. Users swarmed Musk's post to express their opinion.

Finally a Tesla I can afford. — Jessy Bains (@jessysbains) December 1, 2021

What does this whistle do other than blow? — Duncan Daniels (@Dunkishrock) December 1, 2021

That looks more like a Mercedes — Sako Kojoki (@KojokiSako) December 1, 2021

Don’t waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead! Ironically With Apple Pay!! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ox7Usc53pe — Mike@safebrightfuture (@Mike41303277) December 1, 2021

Omg lol . Is this trolling Apple cloth ? @elonmusk @Tesla . But take my money ! pic.twitter.com/s6GF96LG0w — paul c (@lionkingapple1) November 30, 2021

Buy the apple cloth to clean your whistle — Stonks (@StonksCapital69) December 1, 2021

Cyberwhistle memecoin coming any second now — Suppoman (@MichaelSuppo) December 1, 2021

got my first tesla pic.twitter.com/uf9jTvUJJo — Ghost Forpz (@forpzy) December 1, 2021

ok but i still wanna know where the doge themed tesla short shorts are pic.twitter.com/VX1oC1z4vG — aerial (@suchHODL) December 1, 2021

A 'premium collectible' that users can buy using 'Apple pay'

Tesla’s cyberwhistle is a "premium collectible” and has been manufactured from medical-grade stainless steel with a polished finish. The company describes that the accessory has added versatility due to an integrated attachment feature. It remains unclear if the cyberwhistle dons the exact same damage tolerance as Musk’s Cybertruck. But interestingly, users can use Apple Pay upon checkout whilst making a purchase. Musk, who famously takes two potshots at Apple, earlier in July derided Apple at quarterly earnings conference calls for using excessive cobalt in their devices than used in Tesla’s electric cars.

Musk is known to intrigue his fans with quirky and strange products launched in the past by his ‘The Boring Company’ even before Apple jumped the wagon. He sold around 20,000 “flamethrowers” with a complementary “boring fire extinguisher” and raised $10 million despite repeated sale warnings hurtled by the Home Office and US politicians. Musk, however, insisted that “obviously, a flamethrower is a super terrible idea” but also asked his fans “not to buy one … unless you like fun”.