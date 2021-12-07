Tesla To Replace Faulty Autopilot Cameras In Model S, X And 3 Vehicles: Internal Memo

Tesla is replacing scores of faulty repeater cameras that enable advanced self-driving automated steering system ‘autopilot’ and are fitted in the front fenders of at least several hundred Model S, X and 3 vehicles built in Fremont, California, according to the internal service documents and a memo Tesla distributed in late November, accessed by the US broadcasters. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s electric motor company has voluntarily recalled nearly 21,000 Model Y crossover utility vehicles built in China and the US, as reports emerged that the suspension parts are making the EV vehicle too vulnerable to crashes.

US auto safety regulators have been looking into dozens of Tesla customer complaints that the car’s “Full Self-Driving” software caused a crash. In one of the instances, the driver was beta testing the “Full Self-Driving” software, and the Tesla SUV sped into the wrong lane and had a collision with another vehicle. The driver then filed a complaint with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Tesla, admitting to the faulty cameras, has now authorised service employees to replace them for eligible Tesla owners as a ‘goodwill gesture,’ CNBC reported citing the internal memo.

Repeater cameras have faulty 'PCBs', or printed circuit boards

Tesla has found that the repeater cameras fitted in its Model S, X, and 3 cars that were manufactured in the US have faulty PCBs, or printed circuit boards which cause the camera to lose "electrical continuity” and may disrupt the self-driving mode. Autopilot, Navigate on Autopilot, and Smart Summon are enabled by the repeater cameras that are fitted in front of the side-view mirrors to identify pedestrians and cyclists, motor vehicles, side strips, bridge abutments, and road margins during autonomous driving.

Only this year, Tesla Inc had dropped radar sensors from its semi-autonomous driving system, Autopilot, raising concerns over the safety of the camera-only self-driving. The company also activated a new feature via a free over-the-air (OTA) software update that turned on the side repeater cameras when the rear camera was on, giving the driver a better view while parking. Tesla’s side repeater cameras are available in full-screen mode as the rear camera makes it difficult to use as a blind spot check while driving. Meanwhile, Tesla’s next-generation Tesla Roadster and Cybertruck, in their current design forms come without the side mirrors.