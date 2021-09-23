Twitch Announces Dates And Locations For TwitchCon 2022; Here Are The Details

TwitchCon, a bi-annual festival held in America and Europe to celebrate the creators and streamers on the gaming platform Twitch is st to return in 2022. The event consists of a wide range of experiences such as meet and greets, panel discussions and Rivals Tournament. In San Diego, the event was about to be held in 2020. However, it was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Keep reading to know more about Twitchcon 2022.

Mark your calendars. Next year’s about to be extra pog.



🇳🇱 TwitchCon Amsterdam: July 2022

🇺🇸 TwitchCon San Diego: October 2022



Read more: https://t.co/1yy3uQ1bg7 pic.twitter.com/Scvqe7bt7z — TwitchCon (@TwitchCon) September 22, 2021

TwitchCon 2022 date

For all those wondering when is TwitchCon 2022 happening, the official Twitter account of the festival has revealed the date. There are going to be two events next year. TwitchCon Amsterdam will be held in July 2022 and TwitchCon San Diego will be held in October 2022. However, Twitch also mentioned on an official blog that the schedule will remain flexible to tackle the uncertain times of the pandemic. As mentioned on the official blog, Twitch's "top priority while planning TwitchCon is safety, and we will closely follow local health guidelines and recommendations." The tickets and pricing are yet to be announced.

Twitch also mentions that in 2020, they welcomed their 50,000th partner and added 8,550 new partners as well as 548,000 affiliates. That brings the total number of affiliates on the platform to over 1.2M. The streaming platform also experienced the biggest growth in viewership in its decade long history.

"With so many new creators, viewers, and moderators who have joined Twitch during this pandemic, many have not yet had the opportunity to meet the communities they’ve created or been welcomed into. This is why we’re especially excited to invite everyone to come to celebrate, experience, and be a part of something so unique and special. An event that we could describe with a bunch of words, but will instead show you a video," Twitch said.

Twitch is one of the largest live streaming platforms dedicated to gamers. Last year, the company saw exponential growth in viewership and a lot of creators joined the platform as well. However, there have been some controversies on the live streaming platform as well, including the mysterious banning of creators account and the lack of regulations for protecting the creators from harassment and bullying on the platform.