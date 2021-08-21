UPI Payments Now Live In Dubai; Indians Can Make Payments, Transfer Money Using Apps

The National Payments Corporation of India has partnered with a financial firm in the United Arab Emirates to launch UPI services in the region. The NPCI International Payments or NIPL will enable Indian citizens visiting UAE to use the Indian Unified Payments Interface, also called UPI, to make digital payments. The development follows reports of NPCI thinking to expand Indian payment platforms like UPI and Rupay to international markets. Previously, NIPL launched its UPI services in Bhutan, in July 2021, through a collaboration with the Royal Monetary Authority, which is the central bank of the region.

Visiters can make transactions via UPI payments in Dubai

Since the Indian UPI service is now available in Dubai, users will be able to make cashless transactions in the region. The development has been made possible through a partnership between the NIPL and a leading financial firm in UAE called Mashreq Bank. This would enable more than two million Indians who visit the UAE every year for both professional and leisure purposes, to use UPI-based mobile apps to make payments at shops and other stores in the region. The collaboration will increase digital payments in the UAE while giving UPI a broader hold over international markets.

Ritesh Shukla, the CEO of NIPL says that the organization is excited about the collaboration with Mashreq bank and it will enable visitors from India to directly transact with services and vendors in the United Arab Emirates through a seamless experience via the UPI platform. Kartik Taneka, the executive vice president and Head of Payments at Mashreq bank says, "Innovation has been at the core of what Mashreq does, and we have a proud history of introducing omnichannel solutions that benefit our customers and the UAE’s economy. We are the first in this market to partner with NIPL and offer cutting-edge mobile-based digital payments to our clients."

The developer of Unified Payments Interface, National Payments Corporation of India has been in talks with several financial firms around the globe, including those in the United States, Europe and West Asia. As and when the UPI services are enabled for transactions in other countries, it would make international transactions much more convenient and hassle-free for Indian consumers.