US Robot Manufacturer To Pay 1.5 Crore To Claim Rights For 'kind And Friendly' Human Face

A US tech company named Promobot is seeking a face for its next humanoid robot. The face of the person will be used for the robot's appearance in public places like hotels, shopping malls and airports from 2023 across North America and the Middle East, reported The Daily Mail. The person who hands over the right to their face for human-looking robots will be paid an amount of £150,000.

'Kind and Friendly' human face for the appearance of the robot

As per the report, the robot manufacturing company is seeking a ‘kind and friendly’ face to be reproduced in the form of a robot face. The company has informed that they will be open to applications from all races and genders. The company intends to have a real face for the appearance of the robot rather than having a computer-generated face. The robots manufactured by Promobot, a US-based robot developer are already being used in 43 countries.

Promobot has explained that their company is developing technologies in the field of facial recognition, speech recognition, autonomous navigation, artificial intelligence and other areas of robotics. Reportedly, the company has been manufacturing and supplying robots to the market since 2019. In the latest campaign, the company mentioned that their new clients want to launch a large-scale project and they require a licence for a new robot appearance.

For the latest campaign, the tech firm is seeking someone with a 'kind and friendly face and is willing to £150,000 for letting a robot you the face appearance of the human. As per the Daily Mail report, the robot has been commissioned by an unnamed US company and the robots will be used in crowded places like airports, shopping malls and retail stores in North America and the Middle East. The robot with a new appearance is expected to start activities in 2023 and the selected person's face will become the robot's appearance.

Image: Unsplash/Representative