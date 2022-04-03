Vodafone Idea launches two prepaid recharge plans with calendar month validity

While Reliance Jio and Airtel have released new prepaid recharge plans for their users recently, another Indian telecommunications company has released two new recharge plans. Vodafone Idea, on April 2, 2022, announced two new prepaid recharge plans for its subscribers. These new plans offer a validity of 30 and 31 days. Keep reading to know more about them.

It is worth mentioning that the telecommunication service providers in India were asked by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India to add plans that offer calendar month validity. Since then, Reliance has launched a new calendar month validity plan that costs Rs. 259, Airtel launched two prepaid recharge plans that cost Rs. 296 and Rs. 319 and finally, Vodafone Idea has also joined the league. However, both the plans offer lesser data than what is provided in other prepaid plans that cost more.

Vodafone Idea launches two new prepaid plans

Rs. 327 per month: the plan offers 30 days of validity. The benefits of the plan include 25GB of high-speed data, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls. Apart from this, the plan offers a complimentary subscription to Vi Movies and TV service. While the plan is good for moderate data users, those who need more than a GB of data every day should consider another recharge plan.

Rs. 337 per month: the plan offers 31 days of validity. Other benefits of the plan include 28GB of high-speed data, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls. Like the plan mentioned above, this one also offers a complimentary subscription to Vi Movies and TV service. However, when converting, this data plan also offers less than one GB of data per day,

Vodafone Idea prepaid recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar

Rs. 499 for 28 days: offers 2GB/day, 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling

Rs. 601 for 28 days: offers 3GB/day, 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling

Rs. 901 for 70 days: offers 3GB/day, 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling

Rs. 1066 for 84 days: offers 2GB/day, 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling

Rs. 3099 for 365 days: offers 2GB/day, 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling

