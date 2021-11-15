Last Updated:

WAX Crypto Price Prediction: Why Is WAX WAXP Going Up? All You Need To Know

WAXP crypto price prediction, why is waxp going up? WAX Crypto Price Prediction: WAXP Going Up: All you need to know on this cryptocurrency investment

Written By
Piyushi Sharma
WAX Crypto

(IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK / Twitter)


The WAXP was trading at 0.7914 USD at 7:40 a.m. The price has risen dramatically. Its chart, which exhibits a rapid increasing trend during the night hours, reflects the increase in value. A new Hot Wheels NFT series was revealed last night along with a giveaway. The launch is on November 16.

WAX Crypto Price Prediction: Why is WAXP Going Up? All you need to know

Walletinvestor uses technical analysis to forecast future values for a wide range of digital coins, including WAX and claims that WAXP could be a viable investment option. At roughly 8 a.m., WAX was trading at 0.783 USD. According to Walletinvestor projections, long-term growth is projected, with a price prediction of 1.788 US Dollars for 2026. The revenue is estimated to be around +128.35 % after a 5-year investment. In 2026, a present $100 investment may be worth 228.35 USD.

READ | Bitcoin reaches record all-time high, Solana surged by over 9%: See cryptocurrency update

 

WAXP crypto price prediction and why is WAXP going up?

WAXP is a virtual currency that may be used to buy online collectables, video games, and Non-Fungible Tokens. As soon as WAXP was listed on the trading platform Binance, it enjoyed a massive increase in the market. Its market cap soared from $314 million to nearly 800 million USD in a quarter of a day, making it the most sought-after investment on the market. The WAXP price has dropped today after the initial rush of investors subsided. The market capitalization is 620 million USD. As a result, the crypto company has risen to the position of 119th largest cryptocurrency.

READ | Indonesia: Islamic Organisation issues fatwa against cryptocurrency, declares it 'haram'

The daily NFT transaction volume on the Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX), the world's most widely used layer-1 blockchain, has increased tenfold in the last 30 days, reaching $9.2 million USD on September 28. A rise in gaming activity has fueled the huge growth, with a dozen titles alone generating over $1 million in NFT trading volume in the last month. Farmer's World and Farming Tales were the most popular games. There has been a threefold increase in sales transactions, as well as a substantial increase in the number of NFTs selling for more than $10,000, with one NFT for the game Splinterlands selling for $695,000.

READ | Apple CEO Tim Cook confirms he owns cryptocurrency, says 'I think it's reasonable'

(IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK / Twitter)

READ | PM Modi chairs meeting on cryptocurrency & related issues; progressive steps to be taken
READ | Republic Top Headlines: PLA behind Manipur ambush; PM Modi's meet on cryptocurrency & more
Tags: WAX Crypto, cryptocurrency, investment
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com