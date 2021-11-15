WAX Crypto Price Prediction: Why Is WAX WAXP Going Up? All You Need To Know

The WAXP was trading at 0.7914 USD at 7:40 a.m. The price has risen dramatically. Its chart, which exhibits a rapid increasing trend during the night hours, reflects the increase in value. A new Hot Wheels NFT series was revealed last night along with a giveaway. The launch is on November 16.

🚀 THE WORLD HAS WOKEN UP TO #NFTs!



The world of digital #collectibles grows at a pace we've never seen before. Non-Fungible-Tokens are here to stay. Change our minds.



Dive right into it at https://t.co/xnGnNdfEfi. — WAX Blockchain (@WAX_io) November 14, 2021

Walletinvestor uses technical analysis to forecast future values for a wide range of digital coins, including WAX and claims that WAXP could be a viable investment option. At roughly 8 a.m., WAX was trading at 0.783 USD. According to Walletinvestor projections, long-term growth is projected, with a price prediction of 1.788 US Dollars for 2026. The revenue is estimated to be around +128.35 % after a 5-year investment. In 2026, a present $100 investment may be worth 228.35 USD.

🏁 #NFT AIRDROP: Official @Hot_Wheels #NFTs are coming to WAX on Tuesday, Nov 16th!



Here's your chance to win 1 of 200 free Hot Wheels promo #WAXPacks:



🔴 Like & Retweet

🟡 Follow @Hot_Wheels & @WAX_io

🟢 Comment your WAX Wallet Address



24 hours only! — WAX Blockchain (@WAX_io) November 14, 2021

WAXP crypto price prediction and why is WAXP going up?

WAXP is a virtual currency that may be used to buy online collectables, video games, and Non-Fungible Tokens. As soon as WAXP was listed on the trading platform Binance, it enjoyed a massive increase in the market. Its market cap soared from $314 million to nearly 800 million USD in a quarter of a day, making it the most sought-after investment on the market. The WAXP price has dropped today after the initial rush of investors subsided. The market capitalization is 620 million USD. As a result, the crypto company has risen to the position of 119th largest cryptocurrency.

The daily NFT transaction volume on the Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX), the world's most widely used layer-1 blockchain, has increased tenfold in the last 30 days, reaching $9.2 million USD on September 28. A rise in gaming activity has fueled the huge growth, with a dozen titles alone generating over $1 million in NFT trading volume in the last month. Farmer's World and Farming Tales were the most popular games. There has been a threefold increase in sales transactions, as well as a substantial increase in the number of NFTs selling for more than $10,000, with one NFT for the game Splinterlands selling for $695,000.

(IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK / Twitter)