What Happened To Crypto Meme Brothers? The 72-year-old Twins Pass Away Due To COVID

In saddening news, the ‘crypto meme brothers’ are no more. Grichka and Igor Bogdanoff, who shot to fame being the faces of crypto memes around the world, have now passed away due to COVID-19. The twin brothers were admitted to the hospital on the same day back in December. Now, the two brothers have passed away just days apart.

Grichka, the younger twin, died in the intensive care unit on December 28, only to be followed by Igor, who passed away on Monday. The twins were 72 years old. The controversial celebrity scientists had obtained doctorates penning a series of impenetrable and allegedly meaningless physics papers, had become a meme beloved on social media platforms like Reddit.

What happened to crypto meme brothers?

Igor Bogdanoff, who had become a French TV star was apparently saddened by the news of his brother’s death, who passed away six days before him. Interestingly, the twin brothers did not take the vaccination for COVID-19. One of their friends said that the brothers thought their healthy lifestyle would protect them. Their family friend Pierre-Jean Chalencon said they left for the hospital too late as they first thought it was just flu.

About the Bogdanoff crypto meme brothers

Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff were French twin TV presenters, scientific essayists and producers. The twin brothers presented various subjects in science fiction, cosmology and popular science. The duo began their career in TV by hosting several popular programs on science fiction and science.

The first of these was Temps X, aka Time X, which ran from 1979 to 1989 and also introduced several American and British science fiction series such as The Prisoner, Doctor Who, Star Trek and more to the French public. They also had several guests on their show, including musical guest Jean-Michel Jarre.

Back in 2002, the Bogdanoff brothers launched their own weekly television show named Rayons X (X Rays). The show was telecasted on the French public channel France 2. In August 2004, the duo also presented a 90-minute cosmologic program.

Grichka also received a PhD in Mathematics while Igor received one in theoretical physics. The unique look of the brothers with their 'out of normal' jawline and wide lips made them stand out. The duo became standard faces on memes in the cryptocurrency world.

Subreddits and Twitter pages, which shares crypto memes, turned the Bogdanoff brothers into a meme template. They were made into icons in the meme world with a made-up persona which suggested that the two brothers controlled the crypto market.

