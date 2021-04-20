What Is DogeDay? Find Out Why Is April 20 Being Celebrated As The DogeDay

Over the past couple of weeks, the cryptocurrency market has been very bullish, and a lot of major cryptocurrencies are seeing an upward trend in prices. In the past week alone, XLR and XML both have also seen a significant rise in prices up to 20 per cent. Dogecoin also rose to one of its highest prices yesterday, at a price of 0.43 dollars, almost a 200 per cent jump in a span of 24 hours. The prices of Dogecoin usually rise when celebrities such as Elon Musk tweet about the Crypto. Now, Doge enthusiasts are set to rocket the prices of DOGE on April 20, which the internet has termed as the 'DogeDay'. Read on to know what is DogeDay?

What is DogeDay 4 20?

The date April 20, or as popularly known in pop culture as 4/20 is an important date for people interested in the modern meme culture. The 4/20 trend was initially started by the marijuana community and celebrities like Snoop Dogg and Elon Musk. Over time, 4 20 has become synonymous with internet memes and DOGE too. So over the past couple of days, DOGE crypto enthusiasts have been making memes and spreading them all over the internet in an effort to make more people aware of Dogecoin. Dogecoin enthusiasts also hope to bring the price of Doge to $1 on DogeDay. While it's unlikely that this might happen, but not entirely unexpected, given the massive price jumps Doge has seen over the past couple of weeks. You can take a look at some of the memes down below.

Retweet this & spread word,



tomorrow we storm the gates & travel to the moon ðŸš€

#dogeday #dogecoin pic.twitter.com/3Fs9IfLkvO — Doge Coin Updates ðŸš€ (@ItsDogeCoin) April 19, 2021



About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency that was originally formed in 2018. Doge was built to be a friendly introduction to the concept of cryptocurrency for the general public/layman and had a 'fun and friendly' brand image behind it. The face of DOGE was the dog Shiba Inu, who became popular as the DOGE meme. It literally became a 'meme cryptocurrency'. Nobody in the early years believed DOGE would become as valuable as it is today. At the time of writing this article, Dogecoin price stands at $0.41 or Rs 36.

However, Dogecoin grew in popularity because of the community surrounding it was massive and they basically made DOGE look like the money of the future. Popular celebrities like Elon Musk also supported and joked around about Dogecoin. More than anything, DOGE helped to spread awareness about the value and importance of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency among millions of people worldwide. Today, Dogecoin has become one of the most popular cryptocurrencies.

Image Source: Dogecoin Updates Twitter