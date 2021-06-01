What Is The Saylor Moon Token? Know More About This Meme Crypto Set To Launch Soon

Over the past few months, many meme coins such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Coin, Safemoon have seen a massive rise in prices, as the crypto markets saw increased adoption and acceptance by people all around the world. Inspired by the success of these meme coins, many new meme coins have been since released. A new meme coin called the Saylor Moon token has recently been trending in the crypto world. However, the coin hasn't yet been released. Read on to know what is Saylor Moon token and how to buy Saylor Moon token after it is released.

What is the Saylor Moon Token?

As per their official website, the Saylor Moon token is a new meme cryptocurrency developed on the Binance Smart Chain. With the crypto code $SMOON, the Token has been created based on Elon Musk's tweets about Michael Saylor, who is often called the unofficial CEO of Bitcoin. Michael Saylor was vocally critical of Elon Musk after Musk endorsed Dogecoin publicly.

In response, Elon Musk called the Michael 'Saylor Moon'. Sailor Moon is a popular anime character from a Japanese anime. This Twitter rivalry inspired creators to develop the Saylor Moon coin. It should be noted that this coin has been created purely as a joke. At the time of writing this article, there is no fixed Saylor Moon Price, as the coin hasn't been officially released yet. However, the coin is set to release in two days, as per the website.

How to buy Saylor Moon Coin?

Download the app, Trust Wallet or any crypto wallet.

Purchase BNB or BSC using TrustWallet

Go to the DApps tab at the bottom, and find PancakeSwap. iPhone users may need to enable the trust browser, then browser tab. You can also click the Buy Now button on our website if you’re not on mobile.

On Pancake Swap, in the “From” slot select BNB or BSC, depending on which one you bought. In the bottom, slot click ”Select a currency” and enter this contract address into the search field, and you should be able to find SMOON.

Contract address: - 0x5d6cdf1b7f7c35eae688e4c563b6f16eeac2cb6b

Before swapping, click on the cogwheel and set the slippage to between 11-12%.

Now, set the amount you want to purchase and press the swap button.

Confirm the transaction.

Please note, that the coin will only be available after it is released.

DISCLAIMER: The information provided on this website is for educational and entertainment purposes. The information provided on this website does not constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Republic World does not recommend purchasing any cryptocurrency. Crypto markets are highly volatile and crypto investments are risky. Readers should do their own research on cryptocurrencies and consult their financial adviser before making any crypto investments.

IMAGE: SAYLOR MOON TWITTER