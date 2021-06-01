What Is The Saylor Moon Token? Know More About This Meme Crypto Set To Launch Soon

Quick links:
IMAGE: SAYLOR MOON TWITTER
Over the past few months, many meme coins such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Coin, Safemoon have seen a massive rise in prices, as the crypto markets saw increased adoption and acceptance by people all around the world. Inspired by the success of these meme coins, many new meme coins have been since released. A new meme coin called the Saylor Moon token has recently been trending in the crypto world. However, the coin hasn't yet been released. Read on to know what is Saylor Moon token and how to buy Saylor Moon token after it is released.
As per their official website, the Saylor Moon token is a new meme cryptocurrency developed on the Binance Smart Chain. With the crypto code $SMOON, the Token has been created based on Elon Musk's tweets about Michael Saylor, who is often called the unofficial CEO of Bitcoin. Michael Saylor was vocally critical of Elon Musk after Musk endorsed Dogecoin publicly.
In response, Elon Musk called the Michael 'Saylor Moon'. Sailor Moon is a popular anime character from a Japanese anime. This Twitter rivalry inspired creators to develop the Saylor Moon coin. It should be noted that this coin has been created purely as a joke. At the time of writing this article, there is no fixed Saylor Moon Price, as the coin hasn't been officially released yet. However, the coin is set to release in two days, as per the website.