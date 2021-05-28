What Is WDogecoin? Should You Be Investing In WDogecoin To Farm DOGE?

Over the past year, Dogecoin has become one of the most popular cryptocurrencies, even becoming as popular as Bitcoin itself. The popularity of Dogecoin was rocked by celebrities like Elon Musk, Mark Cuban and Jordan Belford who often pumped the coin on their individual Twitter accounts. A new crypto token called wDogecoin has recently been released, with the sole purpose of mining dogecoin through yield farming. Read on to know more about wDogecoin and yield farming.

What is wDogecoin?

wDogecoin is a new BSC20 based yield farm token that was released recently. The wDogecoin tokens can be used to mine Dogecoin by staking them for the long term through a process called yield farming. Yield farming is a process that is similar to staking, where crypto holders deposit their coins in exchanges or yield farming platform, where they are locked in for a period of time, earning interest in the form of cryptocurrencies. The wDogecoin whitepaper lists a lot of advantages of using the token. Here are all the features of wDogecoin, as per their official website.

Features of wDogecoin

Community Driven platform

The vision of the creators is to be a leading Bitcoin and Dogecoin farm on the Binance Smart Chain platform, possessing transparent and fair metrics and bringing many returns.

Smart Chain's low transaction fees make transactions simple for everyone.

The profit (dividends) are accrued to users' accounts on a daily basis and in real-time. Users can withdraw the dividends at any time.

wDogecoin is developing their own NFT farm, where users will be able to farm NFTs using their wDogecoins.

How to sell wDogecoin?

wDogecoin is going to be launched on July 15, 2021. Users can buy and sell wDogecoin on the SWAP platform Pancake Swap. In order to buy wDogecoin, users will need the wDogecoin address given here - 0xf40c1f421ee02a550afdd8712ef34dce97eec6f2. People who want to buy wDogecoin will have to transfer some BNB or BTC to their wallets and link the wallet to Pancake Swap. Once the wallet is linked, users can exchange BNB or BTC for wDogecoin on Pancake Swap exchange. Stay tuned for more news on wDogecoin.

