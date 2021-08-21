What is Windows 11 Virtual Desktops? How to use, features and more

Microsoft is improving its Windows operating system to facilitate an easy and seamless user experience. There are plenty of Windows features that focus on multitasking. A Windows 10 user can use features such as a split-screen for working on two or more applications at the same time. Additionally, there is another feature that allows users to create multiple desktops for performing different types of tasks. The feature is called Virtual Desktops that allows a user to create multiple desktops on a system.

What are Windows 11 Virtual Desktops?

As the name suggests, Virtual Desktops in Windows 11 are separate desktops that can be created by a user for organising different types of tasks such as working or gaming. Just like everyone has a desktop that acts as an interface between an operating system and a user, Virtual Desktops allow a user to create multiple home screens on a Windows-driven device to execute different tasks. For instance, all the work-related applications like Word, PowerPoint and MS Teams can take up a separate virtual desktop, while a user can keep apps like Netflix or another desktop. While the feature is already present in Windows 10, it will be refined in Windows 11.

How to use Windows 11 virtual desktops?

On the taskbar, click on the Desktops icon right beside the Search Box and the Cortana shortcut.

If the icon is not available on the Taskbar, press Windows and Tab keys together to open the Virtual Desktops screen.

The Virtual Desktops Menu shows all the desktops active at a given time. Additionally, it also displays all the active applications at a given time on the system.

To activate a new desktop, users need to click on the plus icon at the top left corner of the screen. Alternatively, users can also press Win + CTRL + D on the keyboard to switch to a new virtual desktop.

Once created, a virtual desktop can be renamed according to the user or for identification by the user.

Users can reorder the Virtual Desktops on a computer by simply dragging them over one another or by right-clicking on them and selecting 'Move to left/right'

Users can change the background of a virtual desktop and it will not affect the other desktops. It can be done by right-clicking on the background in a desktop and selecting 'Choose Background'

Once multiple Virtual desktops are created, a user can divide active apps among them by simply dragging the app tiles to the desktop in the Virtual Desktops Menu.

