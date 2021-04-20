What Is XYO Coin? Here's How You Can Buy This Popular Cryptocurrency

XYO coin is one of the most popular cryptocurrency out there. The currency is getting so much attention recently because the users certainly saw a spike in its price. Because of this, they have been trying to find answers to what is XYO coin and how to buy XYO coin. Thus we have listed all the information we have about the same. Read more about XYO coin.

What is XYO coin?

XYO happens to be one of the most known cryptocurrencies out there that operates on the Ethereum platform. The most recent XYo price has been recorded to be around 0.00250583 USD. The cryptocurrency has seen a 174.38 rise over the last 24 hours. It is available to trade on a total of 6 active markets and has also been given a rank of 630 on Coinmarketcap. Because of the price surge, the users have recently been trying to know how to buy XYO coins. So to help them out we have listed all the information we have about the same.

Exhange platfomrs to buy XYO coin

Kucoin: This platform happens to be one of the most popular and secure exchanges to buy and sell cryptocurrency. It has started from Hong Kong and has now been used by thousands of people all over the globe. Currently the platform offers its users a number of methods for earning that help preserve and even increase your wealth.

Bittrex: The users can now use this exchange on their phones. Trading might have become extremely convenient with the launch of such platforms. Bittrex offers its users the security, trading, and capabilities of the best-in-class regulated cryptocurrency exchange. They have used multiple levels of security to keep the users transactions and cryptocurrency secure.

Yobit: This is a Russian based cryptocurrency platform that has managed to gain a lot of popularity recently. The exchange was started in 2015 and it uses safety precautions including file system encryption, SSL, anti-ddos, cold and hot wallets, and a real-time encrypted data backup. This happens to be one of the most secure exchanges available for XYO cryptocurrency.

How to buy XYO coin?

You will first need to register on the Coinbase platform. This is because the users need to buy the cryptocurrency with the help of Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). Complete all the required processes including the KYC of the account created.

After completing the KYC, add the payment method to make the payment for the number of XYO coins you want to buy. There are a number of different options available on the app to make payments with.

Then click on the trade button and buy the XYO coin from the platform. And still another step is left.

Since XYO coin is basically an alt coin, it needs to be transferred to an exchange. You can use platforms like YoBit which has an impressive amount of altcoin trading pairs on their app.

For security, you will be asked to set up a 2FA authentication. Complete this process to keep your account secure.



Promo Image Source: Tech Daily on Unsplash