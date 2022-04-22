WhatsApp is rolling out extended group call participants limit: Read details here

WhatsApp is rolling out the support for 32 participants in a group voice call. The feature was announced with WhatsApp Communities last week and is finally making its way to devices. Along with the large group calls, the instant messaging platform is also adding an updated design for voice message bubbles and other improvements. Keep reading to know more about the new WhatsApp feature.

Previously, the maximum number of users that could participate in a WhatsApp voice call was eight. Now, with the new update in place, up to 32 users will be able to participate in a single voice call. The feature was spotted by WABetaInfo, who shared a screenshot of what looks like the update notes of WhatsApp on iOS, version 22.8.80. Find the screenshot attached below.

WhatsApp is officially launching group voice calls up to 32 participants! pic.twitter.com/brtpGIwRAq — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 21, 2022

WhatsApp group calls now support 32 participants

As seen in the screenshot, the update notes for WhatsApp read "group voice calls now support up to 32 participants, and include an updated interface with a social audio layout, speaker highlight and waveforms." Apart from this, the platform has updated designs for voice message bubbles and information screens for contacts and groups. Although, it is not clear whether the feature has been rolled out to Android devices as well.

In related news, WhatsApp has announced Communities, a group-related feature that has been in development for months. Although the feature will not be immediately available to all users, WhatsApp will roll it out slowly. In a nutshell, the communities feature will allow WhatsApp users to club multiple group chats at one place, hence forming a community of multiple groups with a similar purpose. Keep reading to know more about WhatsApp Communities.

What are WhatsApp Communities?

WhatsApp Communities will enable people to "bring together separate groups under one umbrella with a structure that works for them." WhatsApp believes that this way, users will get all the updates related to a community formed around one topic. As shown in the title image, WhatsApp Communities will group several groups together and allow admins to send messages to all the groups at once. Stay tuned for more tech news.