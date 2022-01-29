WhatsApp Might Unveil Application For IPad Soon; Will Cathcart Says 'We'd Love To Do It'

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used instant messaging applications in the world. It is used for both professional and personal communication by organisations and individuals alike. The Meta-owned application also provides cross-platform functionality, wherein users on a variety of devices such as Windows PC, Android smartphone and iOS devices can send and receive messages. However. the application is still not supported on Apple iPads. Well, at least for now.

In a statement to The Verge, the head of WhatsApp at Meta, Will Cathcart has acknowledged that people want a dedicated WhatsApp application for iPad. In further conversation, Cathcart also hints at the possibility of creating a WhatsApp application for iPad by saying "We'd love to do it." Apple iPad already has applications for other popular social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook.

"The underlying technology is there," says the head of WhatsApp

Cathcart also explained the underlying technology that will be required to create a WhatsApp application for iPad. In the conversation with The Verge, the head of WhatsApp said that the platform has worked extensively on technology for supporting multiple devices. He also mentioned that WhatsApp web and desktop applications already have multi-device support. This technology would be very important for the application to work independently on the iPad.

Building upon that, a WhatsApp for iPad application might be on its way. As and when WhatsApp for iPad is launched, it will increase its horizon to about half a billion iPad devices out there. Although a release date for WhatsApp iPad was not announced at the conversation, all the details mentioned indicate that WhatsApp could introduce a new application that will allow iPad users to utilise the platform.

WhatsApp now allows iOS users to pause their voice recording

Recently, WhatsApp has released two new features for users on iOS. From now on, users will be able to pause voice recordings on the iPhone. In addition, WhatsApp is also introducing support for the Focus mode that is found on the latest version of iOS, i.e. iOS 15. While these features are currently rolling out, it might take some time for all users to get their hands on the new WhatsApp features for iOS.

It is important to note that the ability to pause voice messages was spotted back in October 2021. As of now, the new feature that allows users to pause voice recordings is only available on iOS. There is no information as to when the feature will be available for users on Android. However, it has been seen in the past that WhatsApp tries to maintain a similar experience on both the iOS and Android versions. Hence, the feature to pause voice recordings on WhatsApp might not be absent from Android for too long. Stay tuned for more tech news.