Where Is Jack Ma? A Look At Jack Ma's Massive Net Worth As He Is Suspected Missing

The Chinese billionaire and founder of Alibaba Jack Ma is currently one of the trending people in the world. Jack Ma has reportedly not been seen in the public eye for several weeks now leading the speculations of Jack Ma suspected missing. A lot of people all over the world have been curious to know about where is Jack Ma and is Jack Ma suspected to be missing. For all the people who are wondering about the Alibaba founder, here is a look at Jack Ma's net worth and everything you need to know about him.

Jack Ma's net worth

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Jack Ma's net worth is $50.6 billion. He is is the founder of Alibaba Group, China's biggest e-commerce company. He has seen a big drop in his net worth after his October speech. According to Business Insider, his net worth has fallen by $12 billion in just two months.

Where is Jack Ma?

Jack Ma came under the scanner of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) after his speech in October. The 56-year-old has not been seen in public after officials hit back at him following his October speech where he complained about that China's regulators and state-run banks are hampering opportunities. He delivered the speech at a business conference. "Today’s financial system is the legacy of the Industrial Age," Ma said in the speech. "We must set up a new one for the next generation and young people. We must reform the current system," he said.

He was supposed to be a part of the final episode of his own talent show, Africa’s Business Heroes. However, he did not feature in the episode. According to UK’s Telegraph, he was replaced by an Alibaba executive in the November final. The Alibaba founder is also not active on social media for the last few months. He has last tweeted on October 10, 2020.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Jack Ma was reprimanded by officials in Beijing in November. The officials suspended the $37billion initial public offering of his Ant Group on the direct order of President Jinping. He was then advised to remain in China before launching an anti-monopoly investigation into his Alibaba Group Holding on Christmas Eve, according to Bloomberg.

