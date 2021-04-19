Where To Buy BitTorrent Coin? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Cryptocurrencies have become one of the most popular investment options for the public in 2021. The nature of cryptocurrency markets promises low risk and high returns in a short frame of time. With such a lucrative model, millions of people around the world have started investing in various different types of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin etc. One of the cryptocurrencies that have recently become popular is the BitTorrent coin. Read on to know more about BitTorrent Coin and where to buy BitTorrent coin.

Where to Buy BitTorrent Coin?

BitTorrent Coin is available at a few crypto exchanges around the world. The BTT token is available on the Binance exchange, one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the world. The token is also available on other exchanges such as Pancakeswap, BitPanda, Gate.io. Crypto enthusiasts in India can buy the BitTorrent coin with the WazirX app for Android and iPhone. As the coin becomes more popular, it will be added to even more exchanges in the future. Stay tuned for more updates on cryptocurrencies.

What is BitTorrent Coin?

BitTorrent is a fairly popular peer to peer network software that provides a simple but effective file sharing service. However, not many people are aware that there is also a BitTorrent cryptocurrency that has been steadily growing in price and popularity over the past year or so. BitTorrent coin has been growing so much in fact, the coin has grown more than 2500 per cent over the past 12 months, as per the WazirX crypto exchange. Many crypto experts believe BitTorrent has a lot of potential for a profit in 2021.

BitTorrent coin was started by the Tron Foundation who had purchased BitTorrent a while back. They created the BitTorrent coin to capitalise on the worldwide popularity of BitTorrent and launched a coin of the same name. The BitTorrent blockchain supports fast download and upload speeds and improves the network quality and is an excellent tool for peer to peer data sharing. At the time of writing this article, BitTorrent Price stands at $0.007. BitTorrent coin is a limited deflationary token, meaning it has limited coins in circulation and after all the coins have been mined, there can be no more BitTorrent coins. However, the supply cap of BitTorrent coin has been set at 990 billion tokens. The BTT token runs on the Tron Protocol.

Image Source: Shutterstock