Where To Buy Titan Token? Know Why Titan Crashed From $60 To Nearly $0

A cryptocurrency called TITAN crashed on Wednesday, June 16, going from $60 per coin to nearly 0 in a matter of a few hours. As per reports, this sell-off frenzy of Titan Token was driven by a group of whales, who held the majority of Titan Token. Titan Token is a part of a cryptocurrency network called Iron Titanium. A crypto whale is someone who has huge amounts of a particular cryptocurrency, so much so that their buying and selling can influence the market price. Read on to know more about the Titan token crash and where to buy Titan Token.

Where to buy Titan Token?

Titan token is a fairly unknown coin that is not popular among the mainstream crypto community, so it is not yet available at major crypto exchanges yet. A crypto exchange is a market where people can buy, sell and trade cryptocurrencies. At the time of writing this article, Titan token can be bought from the following exchanges - Titanswap, Huobi, CoinTiger. At the time of writing, the Titan price has fallen to $0.000008504. While many may consider this a good opportunity to buy the coin at a cheap price, the volatility in this coin is a dangerous factor that should be considered, and it is unlikely the coin will climb back up to its previous price.

Why did Titan Token Crash?

As mentioned above, the cryptocurrency Titan crashed from $60 to almost $0 on June 16, within a matter of a few hours. As per a report by The Register, the massive decline in price was lead by a group of whales who owned a majority of the Titan Token coin. As the whales dumped their enormous supply of coins into the market, the supply increased drastically compared to the demand, which in turn lead to a steep fall in price.

As the price of Titan token went into freefall, smaller investors also got scared and started selling off their stocks of Titan to conserve the little amount of their investment they could. This panic sell-off further crashed the price to near zero. This phenomenon is popularly called a 'rug pull' where the whales/ people who own large amounts of coin cash out their investments which leads to an increased supply and a panic sell-off which leads to the crash in price. Stay tuned for more updates on cryptocurrencies.

DISCLAIMER: The information provided on this website is for educational and entertainment purposes. The information provided on this website does not constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Republic World does not recommend purchasing any cryptocurrency. Crypto markets are highly volatile and crypto investments are risky. Readers should do their own research on cryptocurrencies and consult their financial adviser before making any crypto investments.

IMAGE: TITAN TOKEN TWITTER